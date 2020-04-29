comscore Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India | BGR India
News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

News

As of today, 13 Nokia smartphones have been upgraded to Android 10 update including Nokia 9 PureView.

  Published: April 29, 2020 9:15 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview Qualcomm Camera main

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced the Android 10 update rollout for the Nokia 9 PureView smartphones in India. In a press statement on Wednesday, the company noted that “13 Nokia smartphones have received the latest Android OS since its official launch in the country.” As of today, the list of Nokia smartphones upgraded to Android 10 update include Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 2.2. Also Read - Nokia 6.2 स्मार्टफोन को मिला एंड्रॉयड 10 अपडेट, जानिए इसके स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

HMD Global is the most active device maker to push software upgrades to eligible Nokia branded smartphones. According to research firm Counterpoint, Nokia phones were the fastest brand in issuing the latest software updates, covering 94 percent of its portfolio, demonstrating its commitment to consistent software updates, including entry level devices. Also Read - Nokia 220 4G फीचर फोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

The Nokia 9 PureView launched last year with a promise of three years’ worth of guaranteed monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades. It had come with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. With Android 10 update, the users will get to experience a whole host of new features. The full changelog is listed below. Also Read - Airtel signs Rs 7,636 crore ($1 billion) deal with Nokia to deploy 5G in India

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Gesture Navigation: control of your Nokia smartphone just got slicker, with faster and more intuitive controls at the tip of your fingers
Smart Reply: receive even smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take
Privacy Controls: have even more control of your personal data all in one place, and control when your location is shared with your apps – be that always, just while in use, or never
Focus mode: block out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important (try it now in Beta)
Family Link: now part of the Digital Wellbeing settings, helping parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 29, 2020 9:15 PM IST

Nokia 9

Nokia 9

49690

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 Processor
13 MP + 2 MP dual Camera

