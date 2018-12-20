comscore
Nokia 9 PureView gets Bluetooth certification; still on track to launch soon

The flagship Nokia smartphone is expected to have a penta-lens rear camera system.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 2:20 PM IST
Image Credit: 91Mobiles & OnLeaks

The mythical Nokia 9 (or Nokia 9 PureView) has been in the rumors for what seems like forever now. Over the past few months, countless leaks and speculations have surfaced regarding the upcoming Nokia flagship. Recently, even HMD Global acknowledged that such a device exists, but we still don’t have a specific launch date, except for reports that hint at an early-2019 announcement. Now, another report regarding the smartphone has popped up online.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView recently received Bluetooth certification, 91Mobiles reports. Three variants of the flagship smartphone – TA-1082, TA-1087, and TA-1094 – were spotted on the website of Bluetooth SIG, the industry group that oversees the development/licensing of Bluetooth standards and technologies. While receiving Bluetooth certification doesn’t mean much in itself, it does indicate that the smartphone is well on track to launch soon.

Nokia 8 finally gets Android 9 Pie, official roll out starts today

Nokia 8 finally gets Android 9 Pie, official roll out starts today

HMD Global seems to be taking its sweet time to launch Nokia 9 PureView because it wants the smartphone to be perfect. Earlier this month, Britta Gerbracht, HMD Global’s head of PR in Germany, had said that the smartphone (referred to as Nokia 9 multiple times by the PR) was delayed because the company wasn’t satisfied with the device’s camera performance.

That makes perfect sense, because Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be an imaging powerhouse. Numerous leaks in the past months have all but confirmed that the smartphone will come with an insane penta-lens camera system (enhanced with ZEISS optics) at the back. Some other expected features of HMD Global’s upcoming flagship include a 5.99-inch notch-free display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and a 4,150mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Nokia 9

Nokia 9
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 Processor
13 MP + 2 MP dual Camera
