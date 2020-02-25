comscore Nokia 9 PureView gets February 2020 security patch update
Nokia 9 PureView gets February 2020 security patch update

The Nokia 9 PureView latest update carries the software build version PPR1.180610.011 and is based on the Android 10 OS.

  Published: February 25, 2020 8:30 PM IST
nokia-9-pureview-mwc-2019-launch

(Representational image)

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for its flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. The latest update brings the February 2020 Android security patch for the device. The changelog, however, does not include any newly added features. Read on to know more about the update.

The Nokia 9 PureView February 2020 Android security update is rolling out for users based in the US, U.K, Nigeria, and Bulgaria. The OTA update is merely about 8.7MB in size, NokiaPowerUser reports. The update carries the software build version PPR1.180610.011 and is based on the latest Android 10 operating system.

The February security patch with the update preliminary fixes many severe vulnerabilities in the smartphone. This flaw could have enabled a local attacker to use a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission to execute arbitrary code.

The OTA update is rolling out in a phased process. So, it could take a while before reaching all the Nokia 9 PureView units globally. Users will get a push notification to get a prompt for downloading the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. The company is likely to roll out this February 2020 security patch to more Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

Price, features

The Nokia 9 PureView also recently received a price cut of Rs 15,000 in India. The smartphone now starts from Rs 34,999, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. To recall, the Nokia 9 PureView was launched with a price label of Rs 49,999 in India.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. In terms of optics, the smartphone also sports a total of five cameras at the back. That comes equipped with two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three further Monochrome or B/W sensors.

Features Nokia 9 PureView
Price 49999
Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Penta – 12MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 8:30 PM IST

