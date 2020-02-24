Nokia 9 Pureview gets price cut of Rs 15,000 in India

It seems that HMD Global has dropped the price of the Nokia 9 Pureview smartphone in India just before the Nokia 9.2 launch. The Nokia 9 Pureview price in India now starts from Rs 34,999, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. One will notice the new cost of the smartphone in the company’s online store.

To recall, the Nokia 9 Pureview was launched with a price label of Rs 49,999 in India. The smartphone is available in a single color option, which is Midnight Blue. The price cut suggests that Nokia might be preparing to launch its next flagship handset in the country soon.

Nokia 9 Pureview Features, Specifications

The Nokia 9 Pureview flaunts a 5.99-inch P-OLED screen with a resolution of 1440×2880 pixels. The phone features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and also has HDR10 support. Under the hood, the device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. As mentioned, it comes in a single storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity with no Micro-SD Card expandable slot.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a total of five cameras at the back. That comes equipped with a two 12-megapixel RGB sensors, and three Monochrome or B/W sensors. That works simultaneously to capture high-dynamic range images. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera with HDR support.

For connectivity, the Nokia 9 Pureview features Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and 10W Qi Wireless charging support. Further, there is a 3,320-mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via the USB Type-C 3.1 port. The device also has an under-display fingerprint sensor.

After the price drop, the Nokia 9 Pureview is now available for Rs 34,999, and this will put the phone up against some new competition. The smartphone will be competing against the devices in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 price segments. With the OnePlus 7/7T, Samsung Galaxy A71, and Google Pixel 3a/3a XL.