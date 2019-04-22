Nokia 9 PureView in-display fingerprint scanner has a serious security issue: Report

HMD Global, the company behind the revival of Nokia branded smartphone is working hard to fix the software issues in its recently launched flagship, the Nokia 9 PureView. The company has already fixed a number of problems that users reported as part of its recent Android 9 Pie update. According to a report, the recently fixed problems include improvements in the camera app, bad image files along with improvements in the color calibration of the display on the device. However, it looks like the company will have to start working on fixing a new problem in the software of the device.

First reported by NokiaMob, the latest problem is related to the fingerprint scanner. For some context, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a regular physical fingerprint sensor on the back or on the side of the device. Some users reported that the fingerprint scanner of the device could be unlocked using any unregistered fingerprints. In addition to the unregistered fingerprint scanner, the fingerprint scanner also seems to be unlocking the device with random objects like a pack of chewing gum, leather gloves, or even a coin.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The report noted that it was surprising to see such low reliability of the fingerprint scanner on the device in favor of a faster scanning and unlocking time. It also noted that some Nokia 9 PureView owners stated that the latest software update did increase the speed of unlocking the device but the fingerprint scanner did not register unregistered fingerprints. However, the security problem was also confirmed by some users online including Youtuber TechAltar.

It is unclear about how many Nokia 9 PureView devices are suffering from this issue, but the problem is quite serious. This is because fingerprint scanners are considered more secure than the face-unlock-based authentication features that come in most Android smartphones. HMD Global has not issued a statement in response to the problem at the time of writing.