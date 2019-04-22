comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9 PureView in-display fingerprint scanner has a serious security issue: Report
News

Nokia 9 PureView in-display fingerprint scanner has a serious security issue: Report

News

For some context, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a regular physical fingerprint sensor on the back or on the side of the device.

  • Published: April 22, 2019 6:27 PM IST
nokia 9 pureview

HMD Global, the company behind the revival of Nokia branded smartphone is working hard to fix the software issues in its recently launched flagship, the Nokia 9 PureView. The company has already fixed a number of problems that users reported as part of its recent Android 9 Pie update. According to a report, the recently fixed problems include improvements in the camera app, bad image files along with improvements in the color calibration of the display on the device. However, it looks like the company will have to start working on fixing a new problem in the software of the device.

First reported by NokiaMob, the latest problem is related to the fingerprint scanner. For some context, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a regular physical fingerprint sensor on the back or on the side of the device. Some users reported that the fingerprint scanner of the device could be unlocked using any unregistered fingerprints. In addition to the unregistered fingerprint scanner, the fingerprint scanner also seems to be unlocking the device with random objects like a pack of chewing gum, leather gloves, or even a coin.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The report noted that it was surprising to see such low reliability of the fingerprint scanner on the device in favor of a faster scanning and unlocking time. It also noted that some Nokia 9 PureView owners stated that the latest software update did increase the speed of unlocking the device but the fingerprint scanner did not register unregistered fingerprints. However, the security problem was also confirmed by some users online including Youtuber TechAltar.

Nokia 9 PureView update brings in April 2019 security patch and more

Also Read

Nokia 9 PureView update brings in April 2019 security patch and more

It is unclear about how many Nokia 9 PureView devices are suffering from this issue, but the problem is quite serious. This is because fingerprint scanners are considered more secure than the face-unlock-based authentication features that come in most Android smartphones. HMD Global has not issued a statement in response to the problem at the time of writing.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2019 6:27 PM IST

Editor's Pick

LG X4 (2019) with Hi-Fi Quad DAC launched
News
LG X4 (2019) with Hi-Fi Quad DAC launched
Realme C2 First Impressions

Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro compared

News

Realme 3 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro compared

MTNL revises FUP limit on broadband plans

News

MTNL revises FUP limit on broadband plans

Banning TikTok and PUBG is counterproductive, myopic and a negation of choice

Opinions

Banning TikTok and PUBG is counterproductive, myopic and a negation of choice

Most Popular

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Nokia 9 PureView reportedly has a fingerprint scanner issue

LG X4 (2019) with Hi-Fi Quad DAC launched

Realme 3 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro compared

MTNL revises FUP limit on broadband plans

Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView reportedly has a fingerprint scanner issue

News

Nokia 9 PureView reportedly has a fingerprint scanner issue
Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out

News

Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out
Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay

News

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay
Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 software update makes the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor faster
Nokia 1 gets April security update with fix for critical vulnerability

News

Nokia 1 gets April security update with fix for critical vulnerability

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C2 Vs Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Vs Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: जानें 6 हजार रुपये की कीमत में कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

MTNL ने ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान की FUP लिमिट को किया डबल , अब मिल रहा है 5.4TB डाटा

OnePlus 7 Pro में होगा 48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर के साथ ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप!

Amazon EMI Fest: मोबाइल, TV और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस मिल रहा है 1500 रुपये तक का कैशबैक

रियलमी भारत में एक साल पूरा होने की खुशी में Realme Anniversary Sale का करेगी आयोजन, स्मार्टफोन पर दिया जाएगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Nokia 9 PureView reportedly has a fingerprint scanner issue
News
Nokia 9 PureView reportedly has a fingerprint scanner issue
LG X4 (2019) with Hi-Fi Quad DAC launched

News

LG X4 (2019) with Hi-Fi Quad DAC launched
Realme 3 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro compared

News

Realme 3 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro compared
MTNL revises FUP limit on broadband plans

News

MTNL revises FUP limit on broadband plans
Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out

News

Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out