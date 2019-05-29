Nokia 9 PureView India launch expected on June 6: All you need to know

At MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Nokia announced five smartphones, which includes the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 210. While these are four device, the star of the show was the Nokia 9 PureView which comes with a penta camera setup at the back. Now, HMD Global has sent out media invites for a launch event in New Delhi on June 6. Out of these smartphones announced at MWC, the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 have already been launched in India. This makes us believe that the Nokia 9 PureView or the Nokia 1 Plus, or both could be launched at the upcoming event.

Nokia 9 PureView cameras

As mentioned above, the penta camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. All five sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image, Nokia says. The penta-camera setup includes 12-megapixel sensors (three monochrome and two RGB) with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus.

By default, the camera shoots images in RAW, but users do get an option to chase it from the settings. The camera also captures photos in HDR mode and portrait mode. Together with AI, the camera can identify 1,200 layers of depth. Nokia is bundling new Pro user interface in the camera app, and the smartphone will also come with Adobe Lightroom to allowing users to edit photos.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView Hands-on

Nokia 9 PureView specifications, features

Coming to specifications and features, the Nokia 9 PureView flaunts a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView also runs on Google’s Android One program with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

There is no word on the pricing or availability, but you can stay tuned to BGR India for more information.