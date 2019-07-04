Nokia 9 PureView is 'coming soon' in India; official launch teaser out

Nokia 9 is finally coming to India. Today, Nokia Mobile India official Twitter account teased the Nokia 9 PureView launch as ‘coming soon’. HMD Global first unveiled the penta-camera setup Nokia 9 in February during MWC 2019. A couple of days back, Nokia launched this flagship smartphone in Thailand. There, it will go on sale from July 5.

Last month, when HMD teased Nokia 2.2 smartphone launch for India, most of us expected Nokia 9 to be unveiled as well. But that didn’t happen. Now, the company has tweeted about the Nokia 9 PureView India launch. The tweet reads, “Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon.”

Nokia 9 PureView features, specifications

As mentioned, the penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. It includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which three are monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. All five sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image, says the company. Together with AI, the camera can identify 1,200 layers of depth. By default, the camera shoots images in RAW, but users do get an option to chase it from the settings. The camera also captures photos in HDR mode and portrait mode.

Coming to specifications, the Nokia 9 features a no-notch 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView also runs on Google’s Android One program with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

