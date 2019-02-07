comscore
  Nokia 9 PureView leaked render offers a closer look at design and penta-camera setup
Nokia 9 PureView leaked render offers a closer look at design and penta-camera setup

HMD Global is expected to unveil the Nokia 9 PureView on February 24 in Barcelona.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 1:39 PM IST
For the past couple of years, HMD Global has used Mobile world Congress as a platform to unveil new smartphones, and this year won’t be any different. The company is widely expected to take the wraps off new smartphones which includes the long-rumored flagship Nokia 9 PureView. Nokia has scheduled an event in Barcelona on February 24, which is where the unveiling can happen. Now, ahead of the event, renders of the Nokia 9 PureView have leaked again, offering a clear look that design and rumored penta-camera module setup.

Shared by 91Mobiles, the leak shows off the smartphone design from the front, back and sides. Up front you can see a full screen display without any notch, but there is a thick forehead and chin. You can also see that the smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The volume rocker and power button can be seen on the right.

The leaked image also shows off the glass back with curved edges, and the penta-camera setup that is placed in the upper half, along with an LED flash module. It will reportedly use the imaging technology used by “Light” but other details are scarce at the moment. In terms of what is expected out of the Nokia 9, it can pack a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay display along with HDR10 support.

Nokia 9 PureView leaked promo video reveals design, specifications and camera samples

Also Read

Nokia 9 PureView leaked promo video reveals design, specifications and camera samples

Rumors have also tipped that the Nokia 9 is likely to be powered by the old Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A recent leak also hinted at 18W fast charging support for the smartphone. Connectivity options like dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi are expected. On the software front, Nokia 9 PureView will mostly run Android Pie OS out of the box.

