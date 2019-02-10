comscore
  Nokia 9 PureView live photos leaked ahead of rumored February 24 unveiling
Nokia 9 PureView live photos leaked ahead of rumored February 24 unveiling

HMD Global is all set to launch the Nokia 9 PureView at MWC 2019.

  Published: February 10, 2019 12:32 PM IST
Nokia 9 PureView is probably one of the most talked about and speculated smartphones that are set to launch soon. HMD Global is set to launch the flagship Nokia smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2019 that is taking place at Barcelona. Nokia has scheduled an event in Barcelona on February 24, which is where the unveiling can happen. It also happens to be the first smartphone that will feature six cameras in total, which comprises of one on the front and five on the rear panel. Now, ahead of the event, live-images of the Nokia 9 PureView seem to have leaked, offering a clear look that design and rumored penta-camera module setup.

These new live images of the Nokia 9 PureView just confirms once again that the smartphone will be featuring a penta-camera setup on the back along with an LED flash and an autofocus sensor which is supposed to help the camera focus quickly and correctly on the subject. While the look of the front of the device confirms the presence of an 18:9 aspect ratio screen with thin bezels, the Nokia branding on the top right and the proximity and ambient light sensors on the top right and the speaker grille on the middle.

Nokia 9 PureView leaked render offers a closer look at design and penta-camera setup

Nokia 9 PureView leaked render offers a closer look at design and penta-camera setup

As for the specs, rumors have tipped that the Nokia 9 is likely to be powered by the old Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A recent leak also hinted at 18W fast charging support for the smartphone. Connectivity options like dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi are expected. On the software front, Nokia 9 PureView will mostly run Android Pie OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2019 12:32 PM IST

