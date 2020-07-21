comscore Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
News

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

News

The Nokia 8 update is rolling out in the US region, whereas the Nokia 9 PureView update is rolling out in India.

  • Published: July 21, 2020 2:01 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview 2

Nokia 9 Pureview

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for its Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 PureView smartphone users. The new update brings the latest July 2020 security patch to the devices. The changelog for the update, however, doesn’t mention any newly added features. The Nokia 8 update is rolling out in the US region, whereas the Nokia 9 PureView update is rolling out in India. Do note that it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Also Read - Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

The Nokia 8 latest update comes with software build version NB1-515J-0-00WW-B01 and is about 97.20 MB in firmware size, NPU reports. While the Nokia 9 PureView update carries the software version AOP-525D-0-00WW-B01, and its firmware size is around 33.30MB. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with July 2020 security patch. Also Read - Nokia 1 gets Android 10 (Go Edition) update: Here are details

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

The OTA update for both devices is rolling out in stages. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

According to Google‘s Android bulletin website, the July 2020 latest security update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have let a local malicious application to gain access to the device security permissions. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

Nokia 9 PureView features, specifications

To recall, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ P-OLED screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone has five-cameras at its rear setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

On the front, it sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The device also packs a 3320 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and an under-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2020 2:01 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 8

Nokia 8

3.2

28999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Processor
13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash
Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView

49999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor
Penta - 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Windows 10X may be delayed till 2021
News
Microsoft Windows 10X may be delayed till 2021
Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out

News

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out

Realme C11 review

Review

Realme C11 review

Samsung to announce 5 devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

News

Samsung to announce 5 devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

13-year-old boy kills self over tiff with father regarding PUBG Mobile

Gaming

13-year-old boy kills self over tiff with father regarding PUBG Mobile

Most Popular

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Microsoft Windows 10X may be delayed till 2021

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out

Samsung to announce 5 devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale in India

OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7.30PM today in India: What to expect

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out

News

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July security patch
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च हुआ सबसे कम कीमत वाला 6000 mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन Infinix Smart 4 Plus

OnePlus Nord में गूगल मैसेज, फोन ऐप्स पहले से होंगे इंस्टॉल, आज होना है लॉन्च

नोकिया ने लॉन्च किए तीन वायरलेस ईयरफोन, जानिए क्या है खास बातें

Airtel कस्टमर्स को मात्र 1500 रुपये में मिलेगा Xstream Box, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन आया सामने, दमदार बैटरी और डिजाइन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review
Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

News

Microsoft Windows 10X may be delayed till 2021
News
Microsoft Windows 10X may be delayed till 2021
Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out

News

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out
Samsung to announce 5 devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

News

Samsung to announce 5 devices at Galaxy Unpacked event
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale in India
OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7.30PM today in India: What to expect

News

OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7.30PM today in India: What to expect

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers