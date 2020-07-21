Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for its Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 PureView smartphone users. The new update brings the latest July 2020 security patch to the devices. The changelog for the update, however, doesn’t mention any newly added features. The Nokia 8 update is rolling out in the US region, whereas the Nokia 9 PureView update is rolling out in India. Do note that it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Also Read - Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

The Nokia 8 latest update comes with software build version NB1-515J-0-00WW-B01 and is about 97.20 MB in firmware size, NPU reports. While the Nokia 9 PureView update carries the software version AOP-525D-0-00WW-B01, and its firmware size is around 33.30MB. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with July 2020 security patch. Also Read - Nokia 1 gets Android 10 (Go Edition) update: Here are details

The OTA update for both devices is rolling out in stages. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

According to Google‘s Android bulletin website, the July 2020 latest security update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have let a local malicious application to gain access to the device security permissions. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

Nokia 9 PureView features, specifications

To recall, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ P-OLED screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone has five-cameras at its rear setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

On the front, it sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The device also packs a 3320 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and an under-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.