Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores: Price in India, offers, features

Both the offline and online price of the Nokia 9 PureView is Rs 49,999 in India. Here's everything you need to know about this Nokia device.

  Published: July 18, 2019 2:38 PM IST
The Nokia 9 PureView smartphone is now available via all the offline stores across India. To recall, the device was launched in India earlier this month. If you are interested in buying one, then you can also get it via Nokia’s online store. One of the biggest USPs of the phone is its penta-lens camera setup. The Nokia 9 PureView also offers a QHD+ screen as well as Snapdragon 845 SoC. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nokia device.

Nokia 9 PureView price in India, sale offers

Both the offline and online price of the Nokia 9 PureView is Rs 49,999 in India. You can get 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. This is valid on both regular and EMI transactions done via Pinelabs terminals in offline stores. You can also avail 10 percent cashback with HDFC consumer durable loans. Do note that these offers will expire after August 31. ­Additionally, HMD Global is also giving the Nokia 705 earbuds worth Rs 9,999 for free.

Nokia 9 PureView features, specifications

Let’s first talk about the rear cameras, which is the highlight of the phone. There are a total of five cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture. Out-of-which three are the monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. The company claims that all the sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image. Together with AI, the camera can reportedly identify 1,200 layers of depth. One can also capture images in HDR mode or portrait mode.

On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Talking about the rest of the specifications, the device sports a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The screen is covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia phone comes in a Midnight Blue color option. The smartphone is also IP67 certified, which makes it water and dust resistant. It is fuelled by a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. The Android One device runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Nokia 9 PureView
Price Rs 49,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD+ (2560 x 1440 pixels)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Five sensors – 12MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

