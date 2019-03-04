comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
News

Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning

News

The highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView is its five rear cameras with Zeiss certified lenses.

  • Published: March 4, 2019 12:14 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview 2

HMD Global, which is home to Nokia smartphones, recently unveiled the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with penta-lens camera setup at an event in Barcelona on the sidelines of MWC 2019. The company has now started releasing an update, which brings lots of imaging quality improvements, as per HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas’s latest Tweet.

The latest Nokia flagship is available for purchase in the US market and is on pre-order in many European markets. The Nokia 9 PureView will take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 family, the Google Pixel 3 series and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It is available in the US market for $699 (approximately Rs 49,700). The details of Indian pricing and availability of the newly-launched Nokia smartphone are still under wraps.

As for the specifications, the highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView is its five rear cameras with Zeiss certified lenses. The handset offers three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood. The chipset is aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

On the software side, it runs the latest Android 9 Pie and offers next-generation Pro Camera user interface. The device is equipped with a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ POLED panel along with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is backed by a small 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support and offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the handset has Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The Nokia 9 PureView is also IP67 rated, which means it is water and dust resistance. It offers a USB Type-C port and lacks 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2019 12:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
thumb-img
News
Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs
thumb-img
News
Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
thumb-img
News
Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
News
Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

News

Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest

News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest

Realme 3 India launch live updates

News

Realme 3 India launch live updates

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

News

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

Most Popular

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning

Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest

Realme 3 India launch live updates

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning

News

Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
Nokia Pro Wireless earphones priced at Rs 5,499 now available in India

News

Nokia Pro Wireless earphones priced at Rs 5,499 now available in India
5 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

5 smartphone deals of the day
Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Review

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level
Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities

News

Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities

हिंदी समाचार

कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म, Meizu 16s स्मार्टफोन में होगा 48 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

OnePlus 7 में हो सकता है पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, लीक हुए 3D रैंडर्स और 360-degree वीडियो में मिला संकेत

विदेश में रहते हुए घर वालों से करें बात, एयरटेल ने लॉन्च किए 3 इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग वाले प्लान

भारत में आज लॉन्च होगा Realme 3, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

PUBG गेम में चीटिंग करने वालों की खैर नहीं, मशीन लर्निंग से ऐसे पकड़ लिए जाएंगे चीटर्स

News

Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
News
Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

News

Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest

News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest
Realme 3 India launch live updates

News

Realme 3 India launch live updates
OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

News

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display