Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning

HMD Global, which is home to Nokia smartphones, recently unveiled the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with penta-lens camera setup at an event in Barcelona on the sidelines of MWC 2019. The company has now started releasing an update, which brings lots of imaging quality improvements, as per HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas’s latest Tweet.

The latest Nokia flagship is available for purchase in the US market and is on pre-order in many European markets. The Nokia 9 PureView will take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 family, the Google Pixel 3 series and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It is available in the US market for $699 (approximately Rs 49,700). The details of Indian pricing and availability of the newly-launched Nokia smartphone are still under wraps.

I'm also super excited! We will Over-The-Air you new SW Monday US time. Has ton of updates on image quality tuning. Please update before finalizing your review 🙏 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 4, 2019

Update rolling out right now for US. When you get the chance please check 😎 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 4, 2019

As for the specifications, the highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView is its five rear cameras with Zeiss certified lenses. The handset offers three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood. The chipset is aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

On the software side, it runs the latest Android 9 Pie and offers next-generation Pro Camera user interface. The device is equipped with a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ POLED panel along with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is backed by a small 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support and offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the handset has Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The Nokia 9 PureView is also IP67 rated, which means it is water and dust resistance. It offers a USB Type-C port and lacks 3.5mm headphone jack.