Nokia 9 PureView to launch this month in Dubai, India launch in February: Report

HMD Global will reportedly launch Nokia 9 PureView at an event in Dubai by the end of January.

  • Published: January 12, 2019 11:28 AM IST
nokia-9-pureview

Rumors and leaks around Nokia 9 PureView have increased lately. While the penta-camera lens setup is much expected now, some rumors suggested that HMD pushed the launch of Nokia 9 until MWC 2019. Now it turns out, HMD has reportedly preponed the Nokia 9 launch to this month and the same will launch in India next month in February.

According to 91mobiles report, insiders in Nokia’s distribution channel claim that HMD Global is all set to launch the Nokia 9 PureView at an event in Dubai by the end of January. The flagship smartphone is said to reach the Indian market after the global announcement, and report mentions that it will be launching in India at some point in February along with a couple of other Nokia smartphones.

Nokia 9 hands-on photo leaked showing Penta-lens setup, glass back panel

Recently, @Nokia_aNew Twitter account which is believed to be a Russian tipster, also suggested that there is “one month left” for the Nokia 9 or Nokia 9 PureView announcement. The tweet accompanied a render of alleged Nokia 9 front with top and bottom bezels.

Images of the Nokia 9 have leaked online several times and just this week we saw an alleged hands-on photo of the Nokia 9 on Instagram. The photo showcased Penta-lens camera system with ZEISS branding, further backing the previous renders and leaks. The two additional cutouts are expected to include an LED flash and a proximity/ sensor.

A recent unofficial promo video of Nokia 9 did confirm five lens setup along with a few interesting features like the ‘5 simultaneous shots’, ’10X more light capture’, HDR photography and more. The company is also said to incorporate camera technology by a company called ‘Light’. The American digital photography company specializes in ‘computational photography’ with camera modules that vary from 2 to 16.

About the alleged specifications, HMD Global is likely to use a 5.9-inch or 6-inch QHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a large enough 4,150mAh battery for the phone. It is expected to run the latest Android 9 Pie OS.

