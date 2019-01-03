comscore
  Nokia 9 PureView leaked promo video reveals design, specifications and camera samples
Nokia 9 PureView leaked promo video reveals design, specifications and camera samples

The Nokia 9 PureView is likely to be unveiled at the end of January.

  • Published: January 3, 2019 10:19 AM IST
The Nokia 9 PureView has been in the rumor mill for over a year now, but it hasn’t yet seen the light of the day. If leaks and rumors are to be believed, it won’t be just another flagship smartphone, but a special one. Back in the days, Nokia was known for its camera prowess, but ever since the iconic brand returned under HMD Global, camera hasn’t been the strong point, and that could change with the Nokia 9 PureView.

The latest is a leaked promo video (via MySmartPrice), which shows off the smartphone design in full glory. It will feature a metal frame, glass back design and a 5.99-inch QHD+ edge-to-edge display, without any notch. However, the highlight of the smartphone will be its penta camera setup at the back, yes, 5 cameras with ZEISS optics.

Watch: Nokia 9 Pureview leaked video

The video also shows the features of the smartphone, along with camera samples. There is no word on the camera resolution or the type of lens Nokia is using, and we will have to wait until more details pour in. Still, based on the video, the camera will allow you to click photos in portrait mode and adjust the focus effects even after the photo is taken.

Nokia 9 PureView 'Beholder' renders leak out on the internet with penta-camera setup and in-display fingerprint

Also Read

Nokia 9 PureView 'Beholder' renders leak out on the internet with penta-camera setup and in-display fingerprint

The smartphone will also come with night mode, and the video claims to capture 10 times more light than other smartphones. The penta camera setup at the back will also allow you to click photos using all five cameras at the same time. Talking about hardware, the Nokia 9 PureView will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

HMD Global working on the successor of upcoming Nokia 9 with 5G, Snapdragon 855

Also Read

HMD Global working on the successor of upcoming Nokia 9 with 5G, Snapdragon 855

The smartphone will also come with wireless charging feature, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and run on Android One program, with Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. There is no word on the pricing, but leaks hint at a launch sometime later this month. A recent leak has also revealed that Nokia is also working on 5G version of the smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

