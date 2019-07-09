HMD Global seems to be rolling out a new update for its top of the line smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView. The company has rolled out a number of updates to the device with the latest Nokia 9 PureView update. These updates bring improvements to different aspects of the smartphone including the camera, security, and system stability. The report also revealed that Nokia is rolling out a new build Pie to the Nokia 9 PureView with all these changes. However, it is worth noting that the update seems to be rolling out in an incremental manner in select countries

Nokia 9 PureView update details

According to NPU, the update is currently rolling out in Russia and Finland. It is also upgrading the Android 9 Pie build number to version 4.27C. Digging further in the update changelog the most significant change seems to be the July 2019 Android security patch. July Security patch fixes a critical security flaw present in the Android Media framework. As previously reported, this flaw could allow attackers to break through the internal defenses of the operating system. To do that, the attacker can use a specifically crafted file to run arbitrary code on your Android-powered smartphone.

The alarming part about the vulnerability is that the attacker is able to run the code with privileged access. The report also revealed that a new Pie build and security patch are rolling out in an OTA (Over The Air) update that is about 280.4 MB in size. Other changes include faster image processing in the camera, live bokeh mode, and a faster fingerprint scanner. HMD Global has not launched the smartphone in the Indian market till now. It is likely that the device will come with this update out of the box at launch.

If you are in Russia and Finland then you are likely to get a notification of the update. If you have not received the notification then head to the “System Updates” section in the “Settings” app to manually check. In case you still don’t get the option to download the new update, then you should wait for some time. The update for the Nokia 9 is rolling out in an incremental manner to ensure that there are no hidden bugs in the software.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications

Features Nokia 9 PureView Price – Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-6-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Internal Memory 128GB storage, 6GB or 8GB RAM Rear Camera 5x 12 Megapixel sensors (2 RGB sensors, 3 Black and White sensors) Front Camera 20-megapixel Battery 3,500mAh