Nokia 9 PureView put through a durability and bend tests on YouTube video

Like all other smartphones, the popular YouTuber applied all standard testing procedures like scratch test, bend test, flame test and more on the Nokia 9 PureView on video.

  Published: July 26, 2019 1:28 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview 2

Nokia’s latest penta-camera flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView, has been put through a series of tests by JerryRigEverything. Like all other smartphones, the popular YouTuber applied all standard testing procedures like scratch test, bend test, flame test and more on the Nokia 9 on video.

The Nokia 9’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection scratches at Moh level 6 with deeper groves at level 7, which is normal in almost all flagship grade phones these days. Zack Nelson of the JerryRigEverything used the lighter flame on the display and it left a white spot after 30 seconds and recovered soon after. In bend test, the handset’s front and glass didn’t break, which makes the build of the Nokia 9 pretty solid.

After all the tests, Zack says, “This impressive Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with five cameras on the back passes my durability test. It’s definitely a unique looking eye-catching phone. With so many cameras on the back, it’s kind of like googly eyed monster watching you.”

Nokia 9 PureView is HMD Global‘s most ambitious flagship smartphone till date, which comes with penta-lens camera setup at the back. The device made its debut at MWC 2019 in February, but Nokia recently made it available in India.

Both the offline and online price of the Nokia 9 PureView is Rs 49,999 in India. It comes with a QHD+ screen as well as Snapdragon 845 SoC. There are a total of five cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture. Out-of-which three are the monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. The company claims that all the sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image. Together with AI, the camera can reportedly identify 1,200 layers of depth. One can also capture images in HDR mode or portrait mode.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Talking about the rest of the specifications, the device comes paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also IP67 certified, which makes it water and dust resistant. Nokia has included a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. The Android One device runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Nokia 9 PureView
Price 49999
Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Penta – 12MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  Published Date: July 26, 2019 1:28 PM IST

