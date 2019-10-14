Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Nokia 9 Pureview might be the second smartphone from HMD Global to get Android 10 update. The Finnish company released Android 10 update for Nokia 8.1 last week. Now, Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 has surfaced on Geekbench suggesting it could be the next. Ahead of the release of Android 10 for its Pixel smartphones by Google, HMD Global shared its own roadmap. The company plans to release Android 10 for Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 Pureview in the fourth quarter of this year. With Nokia 8.1 having already received the update, Nokia 9 Pureview seems poised to get the update soon.

Is Nokia 9 Pureview next to get Android 10 Update?

The company seems to have already begun testing Android 10 build for the device. The Geekbench listing first spotted by Nokiapoweruser confirms that there is Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10. It scored 510 in single-core test and 2196 in multi-core test on Geekbench 5. Nokia 9 Pureview is currently the flagship smartphone in HMD Global’s product lineup and the device should have been first to receive Android 10 update. However, the Geekbench listing once again shows how the Finnish licensee of Nokia is ahead of its rivals when it comes to releasing timely software updates.

A research note from Counterpoint Research showed that Nokia had updated 96 percent of its smartphones to Android Pie. It promises to stick to this promise and release Android 10 for most of its devices by early next year. The next version of Android is an incremental update that adds new features like system wide dark mode, smart reply for all messaging apps, focus mode, updated sharing menu, quicker access to settings, project mainline to seed security updates via Play Store. It also brings a standard depth format and quicker access to settings, overhauled permissions manager and updated gesture-based user interface.

It is not clear whether Nokia is bringing any device specific improvements with Android 10 for Nokia 9 Pureview. The penta-camera smartphone is the most ambitious device from the company yet. It has a 5.99-inch Quad HD+ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The penta camera solution is powered by a dedicated Light designed chip. It runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,320mAh battery. The smartphone is available for Rs 49,999 in the country.