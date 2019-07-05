HMD Global will soon launch its penta-lens camera phone in India, dubbed Nokia 9 PureView. The company has teased the launch of the phone via its official Twitter handle. There is however no official date of launch for the Nokia 9 PureView. That said, HMD Global is soon expected to announce the date and send invites for the launch event.

The teaser tweet reads, “Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon.” Nokia has also shared a video, which highlights the phone’s penta-lens camera setup, and its abilities to manage focal length. The device first made its debut at MWC 2019 back in the month of February. Ahead of its India launch, here’s a quick look at the top-five features of the Nokia 9 PureView.

Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon. #ExploreEveryDetail pic.twitter.com/l9RUWaGpH1 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 4, 2019

Penta-lens camera setup

The top highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView is its five cameras at the back. The company says that the five rear sensors shoot an image simultaneously to achieve a perfect image. The rear camera system comes with Zeiss certified lenses. The setup features 12-megapixel Sony sensors with an f/1.8 aperture, and phase detection autofocus. Out of the five sensors, three are dedicated monochrome sensors and two are RGB cameras.

Notably, the device also allows a user to click RAW images in DNG format. You can even edit the images on the phone. Together with AI, the phone’s camera can reportedly identify 1,200 layers of depth. Users will also see a next-generation Pro user interface in the camera app. As for the selfies, Nokia has added a single 20-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Android 9 Pie with Android One

HMD Global is one of the few companies to offer phones with stock Android experience. Similar to other Nokia phones, the Nokia 9 PureView is also a part of Google’s Android One program. This further means that the flagship phone will come without any bloatware. It should offer a smooth and clean UI experience. Moreover, the handset will also receive at least two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

Robust design, QHD display with 2K resolution

As is the case with Nokia phones, the Nokia 9 PureView too offers a robust design. The handset flaunts a premium glass sandwich design. It is also protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass on both sides. The smartphone flaunts 6000 series aluminum chassis for durability. The Nokia phone boasts a 5.99-inch edge-to-edge pOLED QHD display with 2K resolution. The panel also offers support for HDR10 which.

Processor

The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. It might be a generation old, but it is still quite capable and powerful too. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card.

Other features

The Nokia 9 PureView device also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo K1. The handset also offers support for wireless charging tech. The smartphone has IP67 certification too, which means it is water and dust resistance. It comes with Qualcomm’s aptX support for high audio playback over Bluetooth. There is a 3,320mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support. In the US, the Nokia 9 PureView is selling for $699 (approximately Rs 49,700).

Features Nokia 9 PureView Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.99-inch 2K pOLED panel Internal Memory 128GB storage, 6GB RAM Rear Camera five – 12MP sensors Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,320mAh