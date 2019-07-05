comscore Nokia 9 PureView to launch in India: 5 key features you should know about
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9 PureView set to launch in India soon: 5 key features you should know about
News

Nokia 9 PureView set to launch in India soon: 5 key features you should know about

News

The Nokia 9 PureView is all set to make its debut in India. So here's a quick look at the top five features of the smartphone.

  • Published: July 5, 2019 2:38 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview 2

HMD Global will soon launch its penta-lens camera phone in India, dubbed Nokia 9 PureView. The company has teased the launch of the phone via its official Twitter handle. There is however no official date of launch for the Nokia 9 PureView. That said, HMD Global is soon expected to announce the date and send invites for the launch event.

The teaser tweet reads, “Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon.” Nokia has also shared a video, which highlights the phone’s penta-lens camera setup, and its abilities to manage focal length. The device first made its debut at MWC 2019 back in the month of February. Ahead of its India launch, here’s a quick look at the top-five features of the Nokia 9 PureView.

Penta-lens camera setup

The top highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView is its five cameras at the back. The company says that the five rear sensors shoot an image simultaneously to achieve a perfect image.  The rear camera system comes with Zeiss certified lenses. The setup features 12-megapixel Sony sensors with an f/1.8 aperture, and phase detection autofocus. Out of the five sensors, three are dedicated monochrome sensors and two are RGB cameras.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Notably, the device also allows a user to click RAW images in DNG format. You can even edit the images on the phone. Together with AI, the phone’s camera can reportedly identify 1,200 layers of depth. Users will also see a next-generation Pro user interface in the camera app. As for the selfies, Nokia has added a single 20-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Android 9 Pie with Android One

HMD Global is one of the few companies to offer phones with stock Android experience. Similar to other Nokia phones, the Nokia 9 PureView is also a part of Google’s Android One program. This further means that the flagship phone will come without any bloatware. It should offer a smooth and clean UI experience. Moreover, the handset will also receive at least two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Price in India, features compared

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Price in India, features compared

Robust design, QHD display with 2K resolution

As is the case with Nokia phones, the Nokia 9 PureView too offers a robust design. The handset flaunts a premium glass sandwich design. It is also protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass on both sides. The smartphone flaunts 6000 series aluminum chassis for durability. The Nokia phone boasts a 5.99-inch edge-to-edge pOLED QHD display with 2K resolution. The panel also offers support for HDR10 which.

Processor

The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. It might be a generation old, but it is still quite capable and powerful too. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out with June 2019 Android security patch

Also Read

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out with June 2019 Android security patch

Other features

The Nokia 9 PureView device also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo K1. The handset also offers support for wireless charging tech. The smartphone has IP67 certification too, which means it is water and dust resistance. It comes with Qualcomm’s aptX support for high audio playback over Bluetooth. There is a 3,320mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support. In the US, the Nokia 9 PureView is selling for $699 (approximately Rs 49,700).

Features Nokia 9 PureView
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.99-inch 2K pOLED panel
Internal Memory 128GB storage, 6GB RAM
Rear Camera five – 12MP sensors
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,320mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 5, 2019 2:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Editor's Pick

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
How to avoid PUBG Mobile account ban?

Gaming

How to avoid PUBG Mobile account ban?

How to install Google Camera on Redmi Note 7 Series

How To

How to install Google Camera on Redmi Note 7 Series

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Apple Store could soon become a reality in India

Nokia 9 PureView: Top 5 features

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView: Top 5 features

News

Nokia 9 PureView: Top 5 features
Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

News

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared
Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play

News

Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play
Nokia 9 PureView is 'coming soon' in India; official launch teaser

News

Nokia 9 PureView is 'coming soon' in India; official launch teaser
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K20 India Launch : भारत में 17 जुलाई को लॉन्च होंगे  Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme A1 रिटेल बॉक्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, एंट्री लेवल में हो सकती है सबसे अधिक बैटरी

Galaxy Note 10 Leaks : Galaxy Note 10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन में होगा 3D Time of Flight कैमरा सेंसर

Hathway ने 'Lifelong Binge' नाम से नया अनलिमिटेड डाटा ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Oppo ने Amazon पर नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च को किया टीज, हो सकता है Oppo K3

News

Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
Nokia 9 PureView: Top 5 features

News

Nokia 9 PureView: Top 5 features
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison

News

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17
Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system

News

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system