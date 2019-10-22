Nokia 9 PureView successor spotted with waterfall display

Nokia 9 PureView will remain one of the most promising smartphone launches of this year. While the delay in its availability and use of older processor hurt the sales, it’s successor aims to fix those very issues. The Finnish licensee HMD Global is reportedly working on a smartphone with waterfall display. This will result in near 100 percent screen-to-body and the display should look similar to Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Vivo NEX 3. The render of this upcoming device have leaked on Weibo and is tipped to be the successor to Nokia 9 PureView.

Nokia 9 PureView successor leaks in the form of render

The render shows the device features penta-camera setup on the back. It is recommended to take these renders with a grain of salt since its authenticity cannot be confirmed. The switch to waterfall display alone makes for an interesting upgrade. If this leaked render turns out to be true then it will be the most ambitious design yet from the company. Nokia has been conservative about its designs and has stuck to basic instead of experimenting like its rivals.

The leaked render shows a purported Nokia 9 PureView successor with virtually no side bezels. The display tapers off like a waterfall in the curved edges. The chin is considerably smaller than what we have seen on current devices. The forehead, however, seems to be big and might serve some purpose. The top bezel seems to accommodate the sensors, earpiece and selfie camera. The back is home to a circular camera setup similar to one seen on OnePlus 7T.

The circular camera module seems to house five sensors and there is a Zeiss branding at the top. The render depicts a periscope-style camera at the center which could be meant for zoom. On the side, there seems to be a 3D Time of Flight sensor, LED flash and what could be laser autofocus. The bottom of the device is home to the speaker grille and USB Type-C charging port. There have been no rumors of Nokia adopting waterfall display just yet. It is expected to launch next flagship at MWC in 2020.