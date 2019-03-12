Nokia 9 PureView teardown reveals how HMD Global pulled off a five-camera setup

Weeks after HMD Global revealed its latest imaging flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView on the global stage, a teardown video has appeared online. The video focuses on the Penta camera setup that comes with the Nokia 9 PureView. The five camera setup is the highlight of the device along with what HMD Global has managed to do with it in terms of image quality. The company also revealed that it has teamed with Light to crack the multi-camera setup. In terms of specifications, it comes with two 12-megapixel RBG sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome camera sensors on the back along with a dedicated dual-LED flash module and ToF sensor.

The teardown video was posted by PBK Reviews and it goes on to demonstrate how the smartphone was taken apart with the help of a heat gun and prying tools to ensure that the glass back is not damaged. Once the back of the smartphone was removed, users were greeted with the copper coil that is part of the wireless charger.

A report by GizmoChina also noted that HMD Global has added a lot of adhesive glue on the back of the device to make sure that the water does not get inside the device. The company has also added thirteen screws that keep the plastic cover for the wireless charger in place. Users can remove the plastic cover after removing the screws. Once the cover and the coil is removed, the users can also disconnect and then remove the battery.

Nokia has also added some indicators for liquid damage inside the device so that it is aware of the problem at the time of repairing or servicing Nokia 9 PureView. Once the battery is removed, users can access the Penta camera setup where three of them are arranged in a vertical manner in the middle while two are set in a horizontal manner between the third and fourth sensor. The report also noted the vapor chamber after disconnecting and removing the battery, the motherboard, the mid-frame, and the in-display optical fingerprint scanner and few more screws.