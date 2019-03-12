comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9 PureView teardown reveals how HMD Global pulled off a five-camera setup
News

Nokia 9 PureView teardown reveals how HMD Global pulled off a five-camera setup

News

HMD Global has added a lot of adhesive glue on the back of the device to make sure that the water does not get inside the device.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 2:16 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview Teardown

Image credit: PBK Reviews

Weeks after HMD Global revealed its latest imaging flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView on the global stage, a teardown video has appeared online. The video focuses on the Penta camera setup that comes with the Nokia 9 PureView. The five camera setup is the highlight of the device along with what HMD Global has managed to do with it in terms of image quality. The company also revealed that it has teamed with Light to crack the multi-camera setup. In terms of specifications, it comes with two 12-megapixel RBG sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome camera sensors on the back along with a dedicated dual-LED flash module and ToF sensor.

The teardown video was posted by PBK Reviews and it goes on to demonstrate how the smartphone was taken apart with the help of a heat gun and prying tools to ensure that the glass back is not damaged. Once the back of the smartphone was removed, users were greeted with the copper coil that is part of the wireless charger.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

A report by GizmoChina also noted that HMD Global has added a lot of adhesive glue on the back of the device to make sure that the water does not get inside the device. The company has also added thirteen screws that keep the plastic cover for the wireless charger in place. Users can remove the plastic cover after removing the screws. Once the cover and the coil is removed, the users can also disconnect and then remove the battery.

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Also Read

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Nokia has also added some indicators for liquid damage inside the device so that it is aware of the problem at the time of repairing or servicing Nokia 9 PureView. Once the battery is removed, users can access the Penta camera setup where three of them are arranged in a vertical manner in the middle while two are set in a horizontal manner between the third and fourth sensor. The report also noted the vapor chamber after disconnecting and removing the battery, the motherboard, the mid-frame, and the in-display optical fingerprint scanner and few more screws.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2019 2:16 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 10 Global Beta released
News
Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 10 Global Beta released
WhatsApp banning accounts using modified third-party app versions like WhatsApp Plus

News

WhatsApp banning accounts using modified third-party app versions like WhatsApp Plus

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL owners experiencing microphone and call-quality issues

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL owners experiencing microphone and call-quality issues

HTC announces Android Pie update for U11, U11+ and U12+

News

HTC announces Android Pie update for U11, U11+ and U12+

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A60 receives Bluetooth certification ahead of imminent launch

Oppo Reno render leaks, shows the 10x optical zoom camera setup

Twitter starts testing prototype app 'twttr' with new features

Nokia 9 PureView teardown reveals how HMD Global pulled off a five-camera setup

4% Indian users hit by banking Trojans in 2018: Kaspersky Lab

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView teardown reveals how HMD Global pulled off a five-camera setup

News

Nokia 9 PureView teardown reveals how HMD Global pulled off a five-camera setup
Nokia 6.2 leak hints at Q2 2019 launch; could be priced the same as Nokia 6.1

News

Nokia 6.2 leak hints at Q2 2019 launch; could be priced the same as Nokia 6.1
Nokia 8.1 Android Pie build improves front camera experience, adds notch-hiding option

News

Nokia 8.1 Android Pie build improves front camera experience, adds notch-hiding option
Nokia smartphones could get a unique LED notification

News

Nokia smartphones could get a unique LED notification
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

हिंदी समाचार

हुवावे ने भारत में लॉन्च की स्मार्टवॉच Huawei Watch GT, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo Reno स्मार्टफोन को मिला ब्लूटूथ सर्टिफिकेशन, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

PUBG Lite प्लेयर्स को मिलेगी नई बंदूकें और पहले से बेहतर गेमिंग एक्सपीरिएंस

Oneplus 7 में होगा ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, स्मार्टफोन के केस से मिले संकेत

Redmi 7 स्मार्टफोन 18 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 receives Bluetooth certification ahead of imminent launch
News
Samsung Galaxy A60 receives Bluetooth certification ahead of imminent launch
Oppo Reno render leaks, shows the 10x optical zoom camera setup

News

Oppo Reno render leaks, shows the 10x optical zoom camera setup
Twitter starts testing prototype app 'twttr' with new features

News

Twitter starts testing prototype app 'twttr' with new features
Nokia 9 PureView teardown reveals how HMD Global pulled off a five-camera setup

News

Nokia 9 PureView teardown reveals how HMD Global pulled off a five-camera setup
4% Indian users hit by banking Trojans in 2018: Kaspersky Lab

News

4% Indian users hit by banking Trojans in 2018: Kaspersky Lab