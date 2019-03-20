comscore
  • Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser
Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

Talking about the highlight of the device, Nokia 9 PureView sports five 12-megapixel camera sensors.

  Published: March 20, 2019 9:50 AM IST
HMD Global, the company responsible for bringing back Nokia from the dead, has just posted a new teaser on the Nokia Mobile India Facebook page. The company added a caption stating, “Get ready to capture the most breathtaking pictures with the all-new Nokia 9. Stay tuned!” with a 16-second long teaser video. Taking a closer look at the video and the caption, it is likely that Nokia India is planning for an imminent launch for the device in the market. This teaser comes just about a month after the company first revealed the penta-camera sporting device at MWC 2019.

The teaser asked users to “stay tuned” though there was no information about the actual launch of the Nokia 9 PureView in the market. Though, as noted by NPU, if the information is true then the company should soon start sending invites for the launch of the device to Indian publications. As previously reported, the device is already on sale in a number of markets across the globe including the United States and several European countries.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications, features

Taking a closer look at the specifications, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.99-inch P-OLED display with 2K resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio without the presence of any notch. Nokia 9 PureView runs on Snapdragon 845 instead of Snapdragon 855 along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Talking about the highlight of the device, Nokia 9 PureView sports five 12-megapixel camera sensors. Out of which, two are RGB to capture color information, and rest of the three are monochrome sensors to capture light and details.

In addition to this, the device also comes with a ToF sensor on the back along with dual-LED dual tone flash unit. HMD Global has also added a 20-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 4G VoLTE enabled dual nano-SIM slots where the second slot is hybrid and USB Type-C port. The device also comes with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner while running on a 3,320mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 10W wireless fast charging.

