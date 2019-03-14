comscore
  • Nokia 9 PureView update promises improvements to camera and in-display fingerprint sensor
Nokia 9 PureView update promises improvements to camera and in-display fingerprint sensor

HMD Global is already working on improving the camera failures and in-display fingerprint reader efficiency of the Nokia 9 PureView.

Nokia 9 Pureview 2

HMD Global, which is home to Nokia smartphones, recently unveiled the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with penta-lens camera setup at MWC 2019. The mobile has been well received by the public but still has several aspects to polish, something that the company is already working.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, has indicated through his Twitter account that the company is already working on fixing the most common failures currently being experienced by the Nokia 9 PureView users. One of the future update fixes would include resolving the camera failure that occurs when the device battery is low, thus preventing users from using it correctly. Sarvikas clarified that this is due to a voltage problem, which will be solved after the respective update.

Another aspect that they are also working on improving is the fingerprint reader on the screen, since it’s not the fastest or the most efficient scanner, but after various tests, they have already seen how to improve it through software updates, as we have seen in devices like the OnePlus 6T.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications, features

Nokia 9 PureView flaunts a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB LPPDDR4X RAM. In the storage department, there is up to 128GB on offer.

The highlight of the new Nokia smartphone is undoubtedly its camera setup at the back. The smartphone relies on all five sensors shooting an image at the same time to achieve what the company claims is the perfect image. The penta-camera setup includes 12-megapixel sensors (three monochrome sensors and two RGB sensors) with f/1.82 aperture and PDAF focus. All sensors shoot an image simultaneously, and then they are stitched together for the final image.

Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look

For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is also IP67 certified that makes it resistant to water and dust. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery that comes with support for Qi wireless charging. As we have seen on other HMD Global devices, the Nokia 9 PureView too is a part of Google’s Android One program. It runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

