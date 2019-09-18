comscore Nokia 9 PureView starts receiving September 2019 security patch
  Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out with September 2019 Android security patch
Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out with September 2019 Android security patch

The OTA update is only rolling out for Nokia 9 PureView devices in India and Austria. This new update only includes the security patch without any new feature improvement.

  Published: September 18, 2019 8:47 AM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview Qualcomm Camera main

HMD Global is rolling out a new update for the Nokia 9 PureView. This update brings in the latest September 2019 Android security patch to the Nokia smartphone. It is also worth noting that the OTA update is rolling out in India and Austria at the time of writing. The update is likely to reach more countries with time. The information also clarified that this update only includes the security patch without any new feature improvement.

Nokia 9 PureView September 2019 security patch details

The update is around 73.4MB in size, NPU reports. Nokia 9 PureView users will be prompted to download the new update with the help of a notification. In case you have not received the notification, you can manually check your device. For this, you need to head to the System Update section in the “Settings” app. The latest security patch fixes a number of serious security flaws in Android. This includes the previously reported Media framework component.

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 discounted on Amazon India

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 discounted on Amazon India

It is worth noting that HMD Global has been prompt in rolling out updates for its devices. These updates include both the monthly patches as well as major Android upgrades. In fact, HMD Global is one of the most punctual regarding updates. In case the manual update does not in the System update section then you need to wait for some days. The delay could indicate that HMD Global may be rolling out the update in a phased manner. HMD Global has already announced the Android 10 upgrade schedule for its devices. It comes just weeks after we saw impressive discounts on the device on Amazon India. Past reports also hinted that HMD Global is working on Nokia 9.1 PureView.

Features, specifications

Features Nokia 9 PureView
Price 49999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Penta – 12MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

