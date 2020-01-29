HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. The new firmware update brings the latest January 2020 security patch to the device. The change-log for the update, besides, does not mention any newly included features.

The latest Nokia 9 PureView update is merely about 6MB in size and is currently only available for users based in the US and Nigeria, NPU reports. The new update is based on the Android 10 OS and improves the overall security augmentations of the device.

Nokia 9 PureView update detailed

The January 2020 security patch on the Nokia 9 PureView preliminary fixes a major severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Nokia 9 Pureview units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

The report further noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official rollout for any regional fixes and improvements. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 5.99-inch P-OLED screen with QuadHD+ (1440×2880 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also features a Penta-lens camera setup at the back, which includes five 12-megapixel camera sensors.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and Adreno 630 GPU. It packs a 3,320mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.