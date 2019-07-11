Nokia 9 PureView vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Nokia 9 PureView, the penta-camera smartphone from HMD Global, has launched in India. If you said at last then we are with you. The smartphone was first announced at Mobile World Congress 2019 in February. The Finnish company has taken a good five months to bring the device to the Indian market. The smartphone is aimed at those who are keen about mobile photography. It will also appeal to those who have owned previous PureView smartphones – the Nokia 808 PureView and Nokia Lumia 1020. While it has a standout camera, it also has tough competition in the form of OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other.

Price in India, Availability

Nokia 9 PureView is now available online from Flipkart and Nokia‘s own website for Rs 49,999. The smartphone will also be available from offline retail channels starting July 17. It comes in only one variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also only one color variant: midnight blue. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes in two different storage variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs 39,990 while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 49,990. The smartphone is available from Flipkart and Amazon India in black and green colors.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three different storage variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 48,999. The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants with 256GB storage can be purchased for Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively. OnePlus 7 Pro can be purchased from Amazon India and OnePlus store. It is available in mirror grey, nebula blue and almond colors.

Screen Size

Among all the three smartphones, Nokia 9 PureView looks outdated from the front. It has a 5.99-inch OLED display with Quad HD+ resolution of 2880×1440 pixels. It does not have a notch, but offers big bezels at the top and bottom. OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has an 6.6-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.

Chipset, RAM and storage

Nokia 9 PureView is a 2019 flagship smartphone powered by a chipset from last year. It uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 while both OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom pack Snapdragon 855. The Nokia 9 PureView comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. OnePlus 7 Pro comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is available in India with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Cameras

Nokia 9 PureView has only one USP and it is cameras. It has a total of six cameras, which is the highest on any smartphone. There are a total of five cameras on the back and one at the front. The back has five 12-megapixel camera with 28mm equivalent focal length and f/1.8 aperture. Two of those are RGB sensors while the remaining three are monochrome sensors. There is also a 3D ToF sensor for capturing depth. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with 4K video recording support.

Both OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom use a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as primary camera. OnePlus also has an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom features a 13-megapixel periscope camera for 10x lossless zoom. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. Both the devices feature a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Battery, OS and Connectivity

All the three smartphones run Android Pie. The Nokia 9 PureView runs the most stock version of the pack here. It also has a smaller 3,320mAh battery. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS 9 with a 4,000mAh battery. The Reno 10x Zoom runs ColorOS 6 and packs a slightly bigger 4,065mAh battery.

All the three devices support connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, GPS and NFC. They also use USB Type-C port for charging. OnePlus 7 Pro supports Warp Charge which uses a 30W adapter. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes with VOOC 3.0 support, which charges at 20W. Nokia 9 PureView supports 18W wired charging and 10W Qi wireless charging.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Nokia 9 PureView Price 48999 39990 49999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ 6.6-inch full HD+ OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 8MP +13MP Penta – 12MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,065mAh 3,500mAh

