Nokia 9 PureView will not get Night Mode with Android 10 update: Report

Nokia 9 Pureview with penta-camera setup was launched at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. The smartphone is already being tested with Android 10 and final release is expected within weeks.

  Updated: October 24, 2019 10:48 AM IST
Nokia 9 PureView, the penta-camera flagship smartphone from HMD Global, will not get Night Mode. The smartphone was introduced as a camera-centric flagship at Mobile World Congress 2019 earlier this year. The smartphone is expected to get Android 10 update before the end of this year. The Finnish company has already begun testing the new version of Android for the device. Ahead of its release, Nokia support inadvertently confirmed that it will bring Night Mode to the smartphone. Now, a new report has debunked that confirmation.

According to Nokiapoweruser, the Android 10 update for Nokia 9 PureView will not bring Night Mode. The report says that Nokia Support may have erred once again in its communication, where it confirmed the feature in a support chat. The report citing sources claims that Night mode will not be available because of ‘Light technology’ used in the device. The technology reportedly makes it difficult for the company to tweak the camera settings.

In order to add Night Mode, Nokia will need support from both Light and Qualcomm, which does not seem to be the case for now. To recall, Nokia 9 PureView features a penta-camera setup with five 12-megapixel image sensors. Two of those are RGB sensors while the other three are monochrome sensors. All the five sensors work simultaneously and use Light’s technology to enable fusion of multiple images. It also allows for up to 12 stops of dynamic range. Despite the tech, the smartphone is not the most versatile shooter in low-light scenario.

HMD Global already offers Night Mode on smartphones like the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2. It was thus expected to bring the feature to Nokia 9 PureView as well. However, it seems that the feature is wishful thinking on the part of Nokia 9 users. The smartphone has already been spotted on Geekbench running Android 10. The update is expected to arrive in the coming weeks and we will know whether Nokia has managed to add Night Mode to the device.

  Published Date: October 24, 2019 10:47 AM IST
  Updated Date: October 24, 2019 10:48 AM IST

