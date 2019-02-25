Nokia 9 PureView with 5 cameras launched at MWC 2019: Price, specifications, features

Amid foldable devices and 5G smartphones shown at MWC 2019, HMD Global has hogged the spotlight for its latest flagship device. As we have seen in the leaks in the weeks leading up to the expo, this new device is indeed called the Nokia 9 PureView. And yes, it does come with five camera sensors at the back.

Nokia 9 PureView cameras

The highlight of the new Nokia smartphone is undoubtedly its camera setup at the back. The smartphone relies on all five sensors shooting an image at the same time to achieve what the company claims is the perfect image. The penta-camera setup includes 12-megapixel sensors (three monochrome sensors and two RGB sensors) with f/1.82 aperture and PDAF focus. All sensors shoot an image simultaneously, and then they are stitched together for the final image.

The camera shoots images in RAW by default, but users do have the option to change this via settings. It also captures shots in HDR mode, and in the Portrait mode, the camera is able to identify 1,200 layers of depth. The Nokia 9 PureView will also come with Adobe Lightroom and a new Pro user interface in the camera app.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications, features

Besides the penta-camera setup, the Nokia 9 PureView flaunts a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB LPPDDR4X RAM. In the storage department, there is up to 128GB on offer.

For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is also IP67 certified that makes it resistant to water and dust. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery that comes with support for Qi wireless charging. As we have seen on other HMD Global devices, the Nokia 9 PureView too is a part of Google’s Android One program. It runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Watch: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

Nokia 9 PureView price, availability

HMD Global has priced its flagship device at $699, which is approximately Rs 49,600. It will be going on sale in select countries a week after MWC 2019. There is no word on when the new Nokia smartphone will make its debut in India.