comscore Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 9 PureView with Penta camera setup launched in India for Rs 49,999: Specifications, features
News

Nokia 9 PureView with Penta camera setup launched in India for Rs 49,999: Specifications, features

News

HMD Global has finally brought the Nokia 9 PureView with penta camera setup in India. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, the smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and more.

  • Updated: July 10, 2019 12:00 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview Qualcomm Camera main

After the official unveiling at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, HMD Global has finally brought the  Nokia 9 PureView to the Indian shores. With photography as the highlight, the USP of the Nokia smartphone is the five camera sensors at the back. Here is everything you need to know about the smartphone. 

Nokia 9 PureView price in India, availability

The Nokia 9 PureView is available at Rs 49,999 in India. It will be available to purchase from Flipkart and Nokia’s website and offline retail stores. starting July 17. To make the deal interesting, buyers will also get the Nokia 705 Earbuds worth Rs 9,999 for free with the smartphone. There is also 10 percent cashback offer for HDFC bank customers. At this price point, it will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10e, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, OnePlus 7 Pro and others. 

Nokia 9 PureView cameras

As mentioned above, the penta camera setup on the smartphone is its highlight. All five sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image, Nokia says. The penta-camera setup includes 12-megapixel sensors (three monochrome and two RGB) with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Up front is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

By default, the camera shoots images in RAW, but users do get an option to chase it from the settings. The camera also captures photos in HDR mode and portrait mode. Together with AI, the camera can identify 1,200 layers of depth. Nokia is bundling new Pro user interface in the camera app, and the smartphone will also come with Adobe Lightroom to allowing users to edit photos. 

Nokia 9 PureView specifications, features

Coming to specifications and features, it flaunts a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView also runs on Google’s Android One program with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Nokia 9 PureView OnePlus 7 Pro Oppo Reno 10X Zoom
Price 49,999 48999 39990
Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ 6.6-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 128GB storage, 6GB or 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Penta – 12MP Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 8MP +13MP
Front Camera 20MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,000mAh 4,065mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 10, 2019 11:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 10, 2019 12:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India
Deals
Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India
Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

News

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Review

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

News

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

Most Popular

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

LG W30 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India

Deals

Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India
Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions
Thomson TV Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals on Smart TVs

Deals

Thomson TV Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals on Smart TVs
Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India

News

Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A50s : गीकबेंच की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Galaxy A50s स्मार्टफोन

Realme Million Days सेल का पहला दिन आज, Realme 3 Pro और  Realme C2  स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहे हैं ये शानदार ऑफर्स

Honor Play 8 अफॉर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन वाटरड्रॉप नॉच हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel ने 97 रुपये का प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान पेश किया, 2GB डाटा के साथ मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड कॉल का फायदा

Tecno Phantom 9 India Launch : टेक्नो आज लॉन्च करेगी इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट स्केनर वाला स्मार्टफोन Tecno Phantom 9

News

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
News
Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked
BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

News

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans
Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

News

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally
Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench