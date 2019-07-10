After the official unveiling at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, HMD Global has finally brought the Nokia 9 PureView to the Indian shores. With photography as the highlight, the USP of the Nokia smartphone is the five camera sensors at the back. Here is everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Nokia 9 PureView price in India, availability

The Nokia 9 PureView is available at Rs 49,999 in India. It will be available to purchase from Flipkart and Nokia’s website and offline retail stores. starting July 17. To make the deal interesting, buyers will also get the Nokia 705 Earbuds worth Rs 9,999 for free with the smartphone. There is also 10 percent cashback offer for HDFC bank customers. At this price point, it will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10e, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, OnePlus 7 Pro and others.

Nokia 9 PureView cameras

As mentioned above, the penta camera setup on the smartphone is its highlight. All five sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image, Nokia says. The penta-camera setup includes 12-megapixel sensors (three monochrome and two RGB) with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Up front is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

By default, the camera shoots images in RAW, but users do get an option to chase it from the settings. The camera also captures photos in HDR mode and portrait mode. Together with AI, the camera can identify 1,200 layers of depth. Nokia is bundling new Pro user interface in the camera app, and the smartphone will also come with Adobe Lightroom to allowing users to edit photos.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications, features

Coming to specifications and features, it flaunts a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView also runs on Google’s Android One program with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Nokia 9 PureView OnePlus 7 Pro Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price 49,999 48999 39990 Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display OLED-6-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ 6.6-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 128GB storage, 6GB or 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Penta – 12MP Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 8MP +13MP Front Camera 20MP 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,000mAh 4,065mAh