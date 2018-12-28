comscore
Nokia 9 with penta-rear camera setup to launch in January 2019: Report

Earlier HMD had reportedly delayed the launch until MWC 2019.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 5:02 PM IST
The much-anticipated Nokia 9 flagship smartphone with world’s first penta-rear camera setup may launch next month. According to @Nokia_aNew Twitter account which is believed to be a Russian tipster, there is “one month left” for the Nokia 9 or Nokia 9 PureView announcement.

The tweet also accompanies a render of alleged Nokia 9 front with top and bottom bezels. The image matches the recently leaked concept image of the Nokia 9 PureView. An earlier leak suggested that HMD Global has delayed the plan of Nokia 9 until MWC 2019, but now it appears that the smartphone may debut after CES. Reports claimed that the camera production is the main cause of the delay, which is said to be the most significant highlight of the upcoming device.

Nokia 9 hands-on photo leaked showing Penta-lens setup, glass back panel

Nokia 9 hands-on photo leaked showing Penta-lens setup, glass back panel

Images of the Nokia 9 have leaked online several times and just this week we saw an alleged hands-on photo of the Nokia 9 on Instagram. The photo showcased Penta-lens camera system with Zeiss branding, further backing the previous renders and leaks.

The two additional cutouts are expected to include an LED flash and a proximity or laser auto focus sensor. It could sport glass rear panel, which is likely to be a Gorilla Glass.

Additionally, the handset is expected to come with Google’s Android One program, similar to other Nokia smartphones. Previous rumors claimed that the upcoming Nokia flagship could pack a 6-inch display and a large enough 4,150mAh battery. It will run the latest Android OS and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset, but the leaks can’t be believed as of now.

  December 28, 2018 5:02 PM IST

