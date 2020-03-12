HMD has modified its Android 10 update timeline for Nokia smartphones due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The update has many companies asking employees to work from home around the world. This will likely affect the efficiency of new updates for many companies.

Running on Android One, Nokia smartphones were supposed to get updates very quickly, thanks to the partnership with Google and the pure stock Android interface. However, it now seems that Nokia smartphones will get the Android 10 update later than planned. Regardless, Juho Sarvikas says that Nokia will still be the fastest brand to update its smartphones.

According to the new timeline, The Nokia 2.2 update was pushed back to late Q1 2020. Updates for the Nokia 2.3, 3.2, 4.2, 6.2, 7.2, 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco will also come by the end of Q1 2020. The Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 1 Plus Android 10 updates were pushed back to Q2 2020.

Despite the new timeline, Nokia still Plans to update all eligible phones to Android 10 by the end of Q2 2020. This doesn’t include non-eligible devices like the Nokia 8, which will be left on Android 9 Pie.

Coronavirus pandemic around the globe

Apart from China, the epicenter, the coronavirus has now claimed 1,130 lives in other countries, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO). The new toll as of Wednesday morning was an increase by 258 deaths from the previous day, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

Many technology giants have been forced to cancel their events due to the coronavirus outbreak. It started with the Mobile World Congress which was scheduled to take place towards the end of February. After many companies pulled out of the event, GSMA had to cancel the event altogether. Later, Google, Microsoft, and other companies were forced to cancel a lot of events. Now, most recent launches including the Realme 6 series and the Redmi Note 9 series took place online. The upcoming E3 gaming event was also recently canceled due to the outbreak.

