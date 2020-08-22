Nokia feature phone running Android spotted online

Nokia has launched slew of features phones and continues to do so. However, a new report suggests the company could finally use Android for one of its affordable phones. That’s, right, a Nokia feature phone running on Android has made its appearance on the internet this week. And that’s not all, the phone has Google Assistant and we can see Maps also built into the device. Also Read - Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs 3,499; check details

Feature phones have usually relied on less power-intensive hardware and software. Making them a reliable workhorse, with battery lasting for days or even weeks in some cases. But using Android on a feature phone has its pros and cons. While you will get all the latest smartphone-centric features, you also pick up their battery constraints. Also Read - JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model: Expected price is under Rs 500

The device had already made its web debut long time back, via a leaked video. And the report confirms the recent spotting are of the same Nokia feature phone. It says, the device has been in the works for over a year. So, it’s likely the phone is reaching its final development stage. Also Read - Aarogya Setu contact tracing app launched on JioPhone

The smart feature phone market was expected to become mainstream after the launch of JioPhone. But trends suggest, the buying segment for such devices haven’t found its value. But HMD Global has publicly talked about its plans to launch affordable 4G devices. And this has led us to believe the Android-powered feature phone could be a move in that direction. So, we’re hoping to hear more about this interesting product from the company in the coming months.

Nokia C3 to launch in India soon

Meanwhile, Nokia C3 is set to launch in India very soon. Nokiapoweruser’s report informs that the Nokia C3 promotional posters have been spotted in India. In the report, a promotional poster of Nokia C3 has been shared. The poster says one-year replacement warranty will be available on the phone. Looking at this poster, it is expected that the Nokia C3 can launch in India at the end of this month or early next month.