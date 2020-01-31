Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia brand, has announced its MWC 2020 event on February 23. The event is scheduled to start at 4:30PM local time in Barcelona and registration starts half an hour early at 4:00PM local time. In other words, the event will start at 12:00PM IST on February 23, which is a Sunday. The invite being sent to the media also includes a registration link for the event. Last year, the event was held at Utopia126 but this year, it might be at a different venue.

Nokia seems to have redacted the location from its initial invite being sent to the media. HMD Global brought Nokia back to the smartphone world with the launch of Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 at MWC 2017. This will be the fourth year for the company launching new smartphones at Mobile World Congress. At the event in 2017, the company also resurrected Nokia 3310. Since then, the company has used MWC events to introduce successors to these models.

What to expect from Nokia at MWC 2020

At the event next month, HMD Global is not expected to launch the successor to Nokia 9 Pureview. The penta-camera smartphone was a bring attraction last year. However, recent reports have indicated that HMD Global has shelved plans for Nokia 9.1 Pureview. It will instead launch Nokia 9.2 Pureview during the first half of 2020. It seems we will see Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 as the major devices at MWC 2020 next month.

The Nokia 8.2 could be HMD Global’s first 5G smartphone equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. It is likely to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This device will reportedly retail for under €500 (around Rs 39,400). It might also sport a pop-up selfie camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 could be the mid-range and entry-level devices from the company. The Nokia 1.3, in particular, is said to be a €79 smartphone running Android 10 (Go Edition).

It is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The rumors hint at Nokia launching a touchless Android phone, which might be called Nokia 400. There are also rumors of the company launching a €45 fitness tracker. HMD Global has not made huge strides in the smartphone world dominated by Chinese brands. However, MWC is akin to home for the company and 2020 might see its biggest product lineup yet.