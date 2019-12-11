Nokia C1 launched by HMD Global as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone

HMD Global, the Finnish company with license to sell Nokia brand, has resurrected the C-series. The company has launched Nokia C1 as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone for the emerging markets. The smartphone is being introduced just a week after the launch of Nokia 2.3 in Egypt. The specifications of this device does not differ much from that of Nokia 1 Plus but it does target a huge audience. This new budget smartphone will initially be available in Kenya, Nigeria and few other countries.

Nokia C1: Price, Specifications

The company has not announced the official price of this device just yet. However, the Nokia C1 has been listed for KES 6,000 (around Rs 4,200) in Kenya. There is no word on pricing of the device in other markets where it will be available. With the new device, HMD Global is trying to reach a customer base that might be still using feature phones in these markets. In terms of specifications, the Nokia C1 features a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels.

The company is using an IPS panel, which means it will be better than TFT panels used on other devices. In order to prevent scratches, the smartphone also comes equipped with toughened glass at the front. The listing reveals that it is powered by a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.3GHz and is likely to be a MediaTek SoC. There is 1GB of RAM, which is standard for an Android Pie Go Edition smartphone. There is 16GB of internal storage and can be expanded by up to 64GB via microSD card slot.

The Nokia C1 has a single 5-megapixel camera on the back with an LED flash. At the front, there is another 5-megapixel camera that also sports an LED flash to aid in low-light selfies. It is a dual-SIM smartphone that supports 3G but lacks 4G connectivity. It also supports WiFi 4 (802.11n) and seems to be designed with slower networks connections in mind. Inside there is a 2,500mAh battery and it relies on microUSB port for charging. In Kenya, Nokia 2.3 costs twice as much as Nokia C1, which should make it a great option for consumers in these markets.

