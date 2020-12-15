Nokia C1 Plus has been launched in the European market earlier on Tuesday. The smartphone runs on Google’s Android 10 Go edition which clearly suggests that this device is for consumers looking to switch to a smartphone for the first time or wanting to get an entry-level device. Also Read - Nokia PureBook X14 laptop with Intel Core i5 launched in India at Rs 59,990

The Nokia C1 Plus comes in only one variant with 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, similar to all other Android Go devices available in the market. HMD has launched the smartphone with a price tag of EUR 69, which roughly translates to around Rs 6,200. The phone comes in two colour options including blue and red.

As far as the availability is concerned, the Nokia C1 Plus will be available in the European market starting this month itself. The sale date is yet to be announced. For now, there are no details on whether the Nokia C1 Plus will hit the Indian shores or not. Keeping in mind Nokia's track record, we have seen most of its budget devices come to India.

Nokia C1 Plus specifications

The Nokia C1 Plus comes packed with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an unnamed quad-core processor with 1.4GHz clock speed paired with 1GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 (Go edition) and supports dual SIM support. The smartphone also comes packed with microSD card support which can expand the storage by up to 128GB storage.

It packs a 2,500mAh battery with support for 5W charging. On the camera front, the phone includes a single back and front camera. It includes 5-megapixel front and rear image sensors on both the front and back panel. The rear camera supports HDR imaging.

The device also comes with several connectivity options including 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also packs an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and an accelerometer (G-sensor). The phone includes thick bezels and weighs just 146 grams.