HMD Global has reportedly launched the Nokia C2 smartphone in China. It is the successor to the Nokia C1, which was launched last year with entry-level hardware. The latest Nokia Android Go phone comes with 4G connectivity and quad-core chipset underneath. The handset offers a compact display, and a total of two cameras. The Nokia C2 ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Read on to know more about this budget-friendly phone from Nokia.

Nokia C2 features, specifications

The Nokia C2 features a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display, which operates at HD+ resolution. The device features an old-school design and one will also notice thick bezels on top and the bottom. The company hasn’t offered a waterdrop-style notched display, which one will find on most entry-level and budget phones. It is powered by a quad-core Unisoc chipset clocked at 1.4Ghz speed.

The Nokia C2 comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage option. One can expand the internal storage via up to 64GB using a microSD card. In terms of photography, Nokia has added a 5-megapixel sensor on the front as well as on the backside. As mentioned above, the phone runs Android Pie OS. It is fueled by a small 2,800mAh battery, which is also removable. Notably, there is no support for fast charging, which is expected.

The Nokia phone doesn’t feature a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options include a headphone jack, a micro USB port for charging, 4G, single-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. The Nokia C2 supports Dual nano-SIM connectivity as well. It weighs about 161g and has 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm dimension. Nokia C2 comes in Black and Cyan color options. The company hasn’t yet revealed the pricing and availability details of the device. It is also unknown whether the same phone will also be launched in other countries, including India.

