Nokia C2 tipped off to come with 4G support

Nokia's upcoming budget smartphone could sport 4G support and better specifications than the Nokia C1.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 8:55 AM IST
Nokia C2

The Nokia C series of smartphones is going to make a comeback with a sequel merely months after the launch of the Nokia C1. The C1 was launched in December 2019 and brought back the Nokia C1-01 feature phone. This smartphone was targeted at people who are new to smartphones.

The new Nokia C2 is yet to be confirmed. However, according to a report, HMD Global which is the parent company of Nokia is currently considering equipping the phone with 4G capabilities. The company might also bundle in a Unisoc processor for the same.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

The design of the Nokia C2 is likely to be one inspired off the Nokia C1, but with a few upgrades. The Nokia C1 was equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera. Further, the phone was powered by Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). The phone also sported 1GB RAM, 3G support and a 2,500mAh battery. Further, the Nokia C1 was available in two color variants, which is something we hope to change with the Nokia C2.

It is likely that the Nokia C2 smartphone could have featured at the MWC 2020 event in Barcelona, Spain. However, since the event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak threat, the phone’s launch was pushed back.

Other Nokia phones which were supposed to be launched alongside the Nokia C2, included the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 by HMD Global. While Nokia 8.2 5G was rumored to feature a pOLED or LCD panel with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, Nokia 5.2 is expected Snapdragon 632 SoC.

Rajeev Suri steps down as Nokia President, CEO; Pekka Lundmark to assume role

Rajeev Suri steps down as Nokia President, CEO; Pekka Lundmark to assume role

Nokia C2 pricing

The Nokia C1 is currently priced at Rs 4,000. This is a likely indicator that the price of the new Nokia C2 will be around the same bracket. With a better design and some better specifications, we could expect pricing between the Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 bracket.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 8:55 AM IST

Nokia C1

Nokia C1

4.6
Android /Windows 10
Intel Atom
8 MP, with autofocus, LED flash

