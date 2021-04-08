Nokia C20 launching today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

HMD Global-owned Nokia is all geared up to host an online event today and launch the Nokia C20 budget phone. The device will mark the beginning of the company’s new naming scheme, which will be alphanumeric. Also Read - Nokia ANC T3110 TWS earbuds, Nokia Bluetooth headset T2000 launched: Price in India, specs

In addition to this, the Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G10, and the Nokia G20 alongside. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - HMD Global could launch new Nokia G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Nokia C20 launch event: How to watch live stream?

The Nokia event is scheduled to take place at 3 pm UK Time, which is 7:30 pm in India. It will be live-streamed via the company’s site. Also Read - Nokia X20 5G could launch on April 8; shows up on FCC and Indian IMEI database

It could be watched live via the company’s YouTube channel. But currently, we don’t have a link. We will update you once we get one. You can also head to Nokia’s social media channels for all the information you need.

Nokia C20 launch event: Expected features, specs, price

The Nokia C20 is expected to be an entry-level smartphone and has been spotted on various certification sites, including Bluetooth SIG. It is likely to get 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There could be support for Bluetooth version 4.2.

Since it is an affordable phone, it is most likely to run Android 11 Go Edition. The Nokia C20 could be priced at Euros 90 (around Rs 7,000).

As for the Nokia G series, which could consist of the Nokia G10 and the G20, it could be a budget one and fall under Rs 15,000. While the G10 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the G20 might be powered by a Helio G35 chip. Both devices could come with up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, quad rear cameras, and Android 11 out-of-the-box.

As for the Nokia X10 and the Nokia X20, they could be upper budget phones and fall under Rs 20,000. The phones could possibly support 5G. However, other details regarding the devices remain unknown.

Stay tuned to know more about the Nokia smartphones that are all set to arrive in a few hours.