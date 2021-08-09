comscore Nokia C20 Plus arrives in India: Check price, features, specs
Nokia C20 Plus arrives in India, Nokia C30 and Nokia C01 Plus announced too

Nokia C20 Plus is the latest affordable smartphone by the company that takes on phones such as the Samsung Galaxy F02s, Motorola G10 Power, and more.

nokia c20 plus

HMD Global-owned Nokia has introduced a new affordable smartphone to its C series in India. Called the Nokia C20 Plus, the phone comes with Android 11 Go Edition and the company’s promise of two years of security updates. Also Read - Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series with ANC launched: Price, features

The new Nokia phone has been launched in collaboration with Reliance Jio to provide people with a chance to become a part of the JioExclusive Program and get a number of benefits. Also Read - Nokia C30 budget phone launched with price under Rs 10,000: Check specs, price

Nokia C20 Plus is the latest affordable phone

The Nokia C20 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a V notch and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a chip. There are two RAM/storage options to choose from; 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB, both of which come with expandable storage (up to 256GB) via a microSD card. Also Read - Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details

nokia c20 plus

The device is home to dual rear cameras (an 8-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera) with support for an LED flash. There’s a 5-megapixel front camera. The device also supports a number of camera features that can be termed as standard now: Portrait mode, HDR, Beautification, and more can be summoned.

It gets its fuel from a 4,950mAh battery, which is claimed to last for two days. The device also supports the Face Unlock feature.

Additionally, there are the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, micro-USB, 4G LTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device gets a polycarbonate chassis and comes in Ocean Blue and Dark Grey colour options. It also comes with a year’s replacement guarantee.

Price, availability details

The Nokia C20 Plus is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 2GB/32GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB model. It is now available to buy via leading retail and online stores in the country.

The device competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M02s/Galaxy F02s, the Motorola G10 Power, the Realme C25, and even the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power.

More phones in the pipeline

Nokia has also revealed that more members in the C series are coming soon. This includes the Nokia C30 and the Nokia C01 Plus that will arrive this festive season.

The C01 Plus also comes with Android 11 Go Edition and 1 year of replacement warranty. It comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, and 5-megapixel rear and front cameras. The C30 will have a 6,000mAh battery (highest for a Nokia smartphone), a 6.82-inch HD+ screen, 13-megapixel dual rear cameras, Android 11, and more.

More details on both these devices will be out soon.

  Published Date: August 9, 2021 8:11 PM IST

