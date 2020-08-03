comscore Nokia C3 appears on Geekbench with 3GB RAM and Android 10
Nokia C3 appears on Geekbench with 3GB RAM and Android 10

The Nokia C3 could feature 3GB RAM, and an eight-core processor clocked at 1.2 GHz.

  Published: August 3, 2020 12:54 PM IST
Nokia

HMD Global is planning to launch several new smartphones in the market this year. A recent report has revealed that the company may launch its most awaited entry-level smartphone Nokia 2.3 at the IFA 2020 event in September. Moreover, the company is also organizing an event on August 4, where the Nokia C3 smartphone could make its debut. Also Read - Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details

This Nokia smartphone will be an entry-level device and has now made an appearance on the Benchmark site Geekbench. The listing showcases the smartphone’s performance test results along with some specifications. The Nokia C3 scored 149 points in the single-core test and 820 points in the multi-core performance test. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 details revealed online

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

According to other information on the Geekbench page, the device will feature 3GB of RAM, and an eight-core processor clocked at 1.2 GHz. The Nokia C3 will have the GamoraPlus motherboard, although no more details are given about the processor. In addition, the device will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 get July 2020 security update

Nokia, which, as of now has been unable to compete with high-end smartphones, is in a relatively good position among entry-level smartphones. We will see if the Nokia C3, which will be the company’s new phone, will also raise the company’s position. We do not yet know what price tag the device will have as of yet.

Nokia C3 expected specifications

There is currently no official information on the Nokia C3. However, it has already passed TENAA certification, from which we learned that it would receive a Unisoc SC9863 chipset. It flaunts a 5.99-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, 32GB of internal memory, and a 3000 mAh battery. The front camera here will be a 5-megapixel sensor, and the main rear camera will mount an 8-megapixel camera. There will also be a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.

  • Published Date: August 3, 2020 12:54 PM IST

Best Sellers