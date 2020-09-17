The Nokia C3 was recently launched in India, alongside the Nokia 5.3 smartphone. Now, the new Nokia device is up for sale and interested buyers can get the device via Nokia’s online India store. The device comes with a 1-year replacement guarantee. The Nokia C3 price in India starts from Rs 7,499, which is for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. As per the brand’s official site, this is a discounted price and the original price of this model is Rs 8,499. Also Read - HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones this month

So, you are basically getting the Nokia C3 at a discounted price of Rs 7,499. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It is available for purchase in Cyan and Sand color variants. To recall, this entry-level phone from Nokia comes packed with a compact 5.99-inch display. This is good news for those who are tired of using big screens as one-hand usage is quite difficult. The budget device Also Read - Nokia 5.3 Review: Playing the software trump card

Specifications, features

The brand also globally announced the entry-level Nokia C3 today. The handset sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The device ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. There’s also a Unisoc SC9863A SoC, with four Cortex-A55 cores. It is paired with a PowerVR GE8322 GPU. The Nokia C3 is powered by a 3,040mAh battery, which is removable. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 available on open sale on Amazon India and official store: Price, features

It even offers support for expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot. As for photography sessions, this Nokia phone is equipped with a single-camera setup at the back. It includes an 8-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with HDR. On the front, the device sports a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for selfies. The device is being sold in two configurations, including 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.