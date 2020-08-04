HMD Global has finally launched the Nokia C3 smartphone in China. The device is already available for pre-order in the country and listed on the Jingdong e-commerce website. The Nokia C3 price is set at RMB 669 (roughly Rs 7,200). For the same price, the company will be selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security update

The smartphone will be available in two color options, including the Nordic Blue and Sand Gold. The newly launched Nokia C3 comes with features like Unisoc octa-core chipset, a fingerprint scanner, a total of two cameras, a 3,040mAh removable battery, and more.

Nokia C3 Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1440 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 269 PPI density and has a 75.2 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from the 28nm based Unisoc SC9863A octa-core SoC, which integrates 8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores in two clusters. The device also has a PowerVR IMG8322 GPU and supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot.

As for photography, the Nokia C3 features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes an 8-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also has features like HDR, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, and more. On the front, the device sports a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for selfies.

The Nokia C3 packs a 3,040mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. The device also ships with the latest stock Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual SIM 4G, micro USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.