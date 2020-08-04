comscore Nokia C3 launched with 5.99-inch display, Android 10: Check price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia C3 launched with 5.99-inch display, Android 10: Check price and other details
News

Nokia C3 launched with 5.99-inch display, Android 10: Check price and other details

News

The Nokia C3 price is set at 669 yuan (Rs. 7,200 / $95 approximately), and for the same price, the company will be selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 8:16 PM IST
nokia-c3

HMD Global has finally launched the Nokia C3 smartphone in China. The device is already available for pre-order in the country and listed on the Jingdong e-commerce website. The Nokia C3 price is set at RMB 669 (roughly Rs 7,200). For the same price, the company will be selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security update

The smartphone will be available in two color options, including the Nordic Blue and Sand Gold. The newly launched Nokia C3 comes with features like Unisoc octa-core chipset, a fingerprint scanner, a total of two cameras, a 3,040mAh removable battery, and more. Also Read - Nokia C3 appears on Geekbench with 3GB RAM and Android 10

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Nokia C3 Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1440 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 269 PPI density and has a 75.2 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from the 28nm based Unisoc SC9863A octa-core SoC, which integrates 8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores in two clusters. The device also has a PowerVR IMG8322 GPU and supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot. Also Read - Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details

As for photography, the Nokia C3 features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes an 8-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also has features like HDR, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, and more. On the front, the device sports a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for selfies.

The Nokia C3 packs a 3,040mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. The device also ships with the latest stock Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual SIM 4G, micro USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 8:16 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia C3

Nokia C3

6200

NA
NA
2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10
News
OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10
Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

News

Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Hisense launches Smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 11,990

Smart TVs

Hisense launches Smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 11,990

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

Most Popular

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs

OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs

News

Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs
Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

News

Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर आया नया फीचर, इस तरह से देगा फेक न्यूज की जानकारी

Oppo K7 5G स्मार्टफोन किफायती कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

चीनी कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया Made In India टीवी, भारतीय बाजार में सस्ते टीवी से की एंट्री

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स मात्र 1500 रुपये में सेटटॉप बॉक्स को Xstream Box से कर सकते हैं अपग्रेड

चाइनीज वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग ऐप Zoom को टक्कर देगी ये देसी ऐप, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs
News
Nokia C3 launched with entry-level specs
OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

News

OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10
Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update

News

Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July security update
Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headphone leaked ahead of launch
WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

News

WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers