Nokia C3 smartphone to launch in India soon; reveals leaked poster

In China, the Nokia C3 smartphone is priced at CNY 699 (around Rs 7,500).

  • Published: August 21, 2020 8:47 PM IST
Nokia C3 Poster

HMD Global launched its new smartphone Nokia C3 in China this month. It has been discussed since then that the company will soon launch this cheap smartphone in India as well. However, no information has been revealed about the Indian launch of Nokia C3 from the company yet. Now, Nokiapoweruser’s report informs that the Nokia C3 promotional posters have been spotted in India. Also Read - Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs 3,499; check details

In the report, a promotional poster of Nokia C3 has been shared. It shows the blue and golden color variants of the phone. Also, it is written in the poster that a one-year replacement warranty will be available on the phone. Looking at this poster, it is expected that the Nokia C3 can launch in India at the end of this month or early next month. Also Read - HMD Global sends briefing invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 launch expected

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – August 21

Nokia C3 specification and features

The handset sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1440 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone draws its power from the Unisoc SC9863A SoC, with four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.6 GHz and also four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.2 GHz speed. The device has a PowerVR GE8322 GPU and also supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot. Also Read - Nokia C3 launched with 5.99-inch display, Android 10: Check price and other details

As for photography, the Nokia C3 features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes an 8-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with HDR. On the front, the device sports a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for selfies.

The Nokia C3 packs a 3,040mAh removable battery and comes in two color options of Nordic blue and Sand gold. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, micro USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. In China, the phone is priced at CNY 699 (around Rs. 7,500).

Best Sellers