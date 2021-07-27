HMD Global has launched a premium Nokia XR20 rugged 5G smartphone in the global market with price $550, which roughly translates to around Rs 41,000. The smartphone manufacturer has launched a new budget phone as well dubbed the Nokia C30. Launched globally, HMD hasn’t revealed any details about the India launch of the Nokia C30 yet. Also Read - Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details

The affordable Nokia C30 smartphone has been launched in three variants including 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and lastly, 3GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. There's also microSD card support to expand the storage further and store more photos and videos.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the new Nokia C30 starts at €99, which roughly translates to Rs 8,700. This price is for the base model of the phone that comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. All models of the phone come in two colour options including Green and White.

Nokia C30 specifications

The entry-level Nokia C30 smartphone comes packed with a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor with four A55 cores at 1.6GHz and four A55 cores at 1.2GHz. It comes paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Nokia C30 comes packed with a dual camera setup at the back panel including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an LED flash and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the budget Nokia phone comes packed with a 5-megapixel image sensor for selfies as well as video calls.

The budget Nokia phone runs on Android 11 Go software, which is an optimized version of the Android 11 developed for phones with entry-level hardware. The Nokia smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging support in the box. Some of the other features of the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro-USB port, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, among others.