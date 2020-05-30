comscore Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are new entry phones | BGR India
  • Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level smartphones from HMD Global
Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level smartphones from HMD Global

HMD Global, in partnership with Cricket Wireless, announced the Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, and Nokia C2 Tennen smartphones.

  • Published: May 30, 2020 3:28 PM IST
Nokia-c5-endi-main

The Finnish smartphone maker, HMD Global, which develops and sells Nokia-branded phones under a trademark license from the company, has unveiled three new entry-level smartphone models with Cricket Wireless in the United States. Cricket Wireless is a telecom operator owned by AT&T. HMD Global has worked with Cricket in the past. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model launching on June 4 on Flipkart

The new smartphone models unveiled today are the Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, and Nokia C2 Tennen. At launch, their availability is limited in the United States. The devices will be available for sale from the local operator Cricket Wireless starting May 29. Previously, HMD Global had released two Nokia 4G smartphones, which were also exclusive to Cricket Wireless. Long-term cooperation established by the two parties allows for new choices to the consumers. Also Read - Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company posts teaser on Twitter

Nokia C5 Endi Features and Specifications

Having the best specifications among the three models, the Nokia C5 Endi uses a design similar to the Nokia 5.3, both from the shape of the rear camera and the use of waterdrop notch on the front side. The smartphone has a thick lower bezel, and its body has a unibody polycarbonate plastic build. Also Read - Nokia phones offer: Nokia 7.2, 3.2 and more available with up to Rs 2,000 gift card

The screen is quite large at 6.5 inches with HD+ resolution and has an 8MP front camera. While the rear camera has three sensors, with a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a depth sensor. The Nokia C5 Endi can also take several photos at a time, and provide the best photo recommendations afterward.

The smartphone uses the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia C5 Endi packs a 4,000mAh battery and can last for two days, as per the company claims. Unlike the Nokia C2, the Nokia C5 Endi features a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia C2-series Features and Specifications

The Nokia C2 Tennen is similar in features to the Nokia C2 Tava. The only difference between them is the color (gray for the Nokia C2 Tennen and blue for the Nokia C2 Tava). Interestingly, the Nokia C2 Tennen is cheaper than the C2 Tava and will go on sale later in Mid-June.

The Nokia C2-series flaunts a 5.45-inch HD+ display, dual-rear cameras (8-megapixel primary camera, and 2-megapixel depth camera), and 5-megapixel front camera. It also has a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory. The device features a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack with a 3,000mAh battery.

The Nokia C2 Tava has a price of $109.99 (Rs. 8,400 approximately), and the Nokia C2 Tennen costs $69.99 (Rs. 5,300 almost). While the Nokia C5 Endi will be available from June 5 at $169.99 (around Rs. 12,900). It is unclear why there is such a big price difference between the Nokia C2 Tava and Tennen that offers the same features.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 30, 2020 3:28 PM IST

