Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series with ANC launched: Price, features

Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, and Go Earbuds Series have been launched by HMD Global on Tuesday. The new earbuds were showcased alongside Nokia’s latest XR20, Nokia 6310, and Nokia C30 (entry-level) smartphones. Alongside the classic earbuds, Nokia’s licensing partner has also tabled ‘Solo’ audio devices (mono headset) that include Nokia Solo Bud, Nokia Solo Bud+, Nokia Clarity Solo, and Nokia Clarity Solo Bud+. Also Read - Nokia C30 budget phone launched with price under Rs 10,000: Check specs, price

Nokia Clarity Earbuds, Comfort Earbuds, Micro Earbuds, Go Earbuds: Price, availability

HMD Global has launched an array of audio products for a price starting at $89 (around Rs 6,600) for the Nokia Clarity Earbuds (TWS-821W). Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro (TWS-841W) is priced at $99 (around Rs 7,400). These earbuds will be available in select global markets from September. Also Read - Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details

Nokia Comfort Earbuds (TWS-411) are priced at $54 (around Rs 4,000) and the Nokia Comfort Earbuds+ (TWS-411W) at $59 (roughly Rs. 4,400). They will be available in select global markets from late August. Meanwhile, the Nokia Comfort Earbuds Pro (TWS-631W) will come for a cost of $99 and will be available in select markets from September. Also Read - Nokia 110 4G feature phone launched with price under Rs 3,000: Check specs, price in India

As for the Nokia Micro Earbuds (TWS-311) and the Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro (TWS-521) they are priced at $64 (around Rs 4,800) and $69 (around Rs 5,200) respectively. The cheaper model Nokia Go Earbuds+ (TWS-201) priced at $34 (around Rs 2,600) will be available from late August in global markets. HMD Global hasn’t shared any detail if these earbuds will arrive in the Indian market.

Nokia Clarity Earbuds, Nokia Comfort Earbuds, Nokia Micro Earbuds specifications, features

Nokia Clarity Earbuds and Clarity Earbuds Pro feature stem-style design. The earbuds’ have 10mm drivers with the Pro variant getting ANC and Ambient mode. The Nokia Clarity Earbuds are rated to deliver nine hours of battery life and added 36 hours with the charging case. Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro is claimed to provide seven hours of playtime and added 28 hours back with the charging case, and ANC turned on. The buds support Bluetooth 5.2 and use Qualcomm cVc technology for reducing background noise. Both earbuds have an IPX5 rating.

Meanwhile, Nokia Comfort earbuds feature a compact design, IPX5 water resistance, and claimed to offer a total of 29 hours playback time. The Nokia Comfort Earbuds+ sport 10mm drivers, IPX5 build and support wireless charging. The earbuds offer up to 9.5 hours of playtime with the charging case adding 19.5 hours extra. As for the Nokia Comfort Earbuds Pro, it has ANC, ENC courtesy of dual-mic. The earbuds promise up to seven hours of backup with ANC turned on and up to eight hours with ANC turned off.

Nokia Micro earbuds feature dual-mic noise reduction technology, with Pro models having angled design for better comfort. The earbuds are said to offer 9 hours of backup with the case adding 18 hours.

Nokia Go Earbuds+ specifications

The Nokia Go Earbuds+ features 13mm drivers and an IPX4 build. They have auto-switching technology that enables switching between one or both earbuds. The earbuds offer 6.5 hours of battery life with the charging case adding 19.5 hours more. Nokia Go Earbuds+ comes with a USB-C charging case, and Bluetooth v.5 support.