comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
News

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

News

According to the listing, the upcoming Nokia device will come with 4G connectivity along with Bluetooth v4.2.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 3:32 PM IST
nokia 8-1 camera review

HMD Global, the company behind all the Nokia-branded smartphones, seems to be gearing up to launch a new smartphone. According to recently surfaced information, the new device is not the Nokia 9 PureView with a Penta-camera setup. Instead, it is likely that the device we are talking about here could be the Nokia 2.1. The successor to the entry-level Nokia 2. The company may launch both the devices together as HMD Global has a habit of launching multiple devices together. The device was spotted during Bluetooth certification process, and comes with TA-1124 model number.

The listing was initially reported by NPU, and the model number is different from TA-1136, a device that was previously rumored to be the Nokia 2.1. According to the listing, the device will come with 4G connectivity along with Bluetooth v4.2. Previously, the model TA-1136 came with 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and Bluetooth v5.0. The report also stated that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC, though we are not sure which processor the device will run.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

This new report comes days after smartphone accessories including device cases for the Nokia 9 PureView started surfacing on the internet along with details about the pricing. The cases seem to confirm that the device will come with a five-camera setup along with an LED flash module.

HMD Global has sold over 70 million Nokia smartphones and feature phones in two years

Also Read

HMD Global has sold over 70 million Nokia smartphones and feature phones in two years

Taking a hint from the previous devices, it is likely that the company will launch both these devices as part of the Android One program. This means that both the devices will come with stock Android, and is likely to get the Android security patches and major Android version updates, considerably faster than other devices. The company has not revealed the launch date of the devices but it is possible that HMD Global may launch the device in January 2019.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 2

Nokia 2

3

6999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor
8 MP with LED flash
  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 3:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow
thumb-img
News
Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi launches Mint browser app for Android

Sponsored

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping

Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow

Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

News

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
Oppo R17 goes on sale today in India

News

Oppo R17 goes on sale today in India
Apple to reduce iPhone orders yet again: Analyst predicts

News

Apple to reduce iPhone orders yet again: Analyst predicts
Nokia X7 to get Android 9 Pie on December 22

News

Nokia X7 to get Android 9 Pie on December 22
Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update

News

Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन Mi Play, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

हायर फास्ट चार्जिंग स्पीड के साथ आ सकता है सैमसंग Galaxy S10

शाओमी Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) इंटेल Core i5 CPU से साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

डेल इंडिया ने भारत में दो नए लैपटॉप किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

GEEKBENCH पर स्पॉट हुआ MOTO G7 POWER स्मार्टफोन

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping
News
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping
Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow

News

Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow
Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season

News

Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season
Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

News

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out