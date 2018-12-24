Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

HMD Global, the company behind all the Nokia-branded smartphones, seems to be gearing up to launch a new smartphone. According to recently surfaced information, the new device is not the Nokia 9 PureView with a Penta-camera setup. Instead, it is likely that the device we are talking about here could be the Nokia 2.1. The successor to the entry-level Nokia 2. The company may launch both the devices together as HMD Global has a habit of launching multiple devices together. The device was spotted during Bluetooth certification process, and comes with TA-1124 model number.

The listing was initially reported by NPU, and the model number is different from TA-1136, a device that was previously rumored to be the Nokia 2.1. According to the listing, the device will come with 4G connectivity along with Bluetooth v4.2. Previously, the model TA-1136 came with 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and Bluetooth v5.0. The report also stated that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC, though we are not sure which processor the device will run.

This new report comes days after smartphone accessories including device cases for the Nokia 9 PureView started surfacing on the internet along with details about the pricing. The cases seem to confirm that the device will come with a five-camera setup along with an LED flash module.

Taking a hint from the previous devices, it is likely that the company will launch both these devices as part of the Android One program. This means that both the devices will come with stock Android, and is likely to get the Android security patches and major Android version updates, considerably faster than other devices. The company has not revealed the launch date of the devices but it is possible that HMD Global may launch the device in January 2019.