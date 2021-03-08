Nokia smartphone with new name, focus on gaming to launch soon

Nokia is soon expected to change the way it names its smartphones. The HMD Global-owned company could soon launch a new smartphone, under a new smartphone series, giving rise to a different naming scheme for the Nokia smartphones. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 at Rs 11,999: A look at its competition in the budget smartphone segment

The upcoming Nokia smartphone’s rumours are now on the grapevine, telling us how it could be like. Here’s a look at what all we know. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 review: Pretty design but disappointing elsewhere

Nokia G10 to launch soon

It is suggested that Nokia will soon adopt an alphanumeric naming scheme for its upcoming phone, leading to the possible arrival of the Nokia G10. As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, the smartphone is expected to come with the model number ‘TA-1134,’ which has leaked in the past too. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 in pictures: Nordic design, clean Android One experience, and more at Rs 11,999

It is also revealed that the rumoured Nokia device could be a gaming-centric phone. If this is true then it would mean the arrival of the first-ever Nokia gaming smartphone to compete with the likes of ASUS ROG, Black Shark, and Nubia Red Magic gaming devices.

The report further suggests that the smartphone could come with an unnamed octa-core chipset, a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup, and a 6.4-inch display.

A listing on the Russian website Ritm-it.ru further hints at the arrival of the Nokia G10. The listing hints at 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is quite weird for a gaming phone. With gaming phones coming with as high a RAM as 18GB (ASUS ROG Phone 5 is confirmed to get one), a Nokia gaming phone with a mere 4GB of RAM appears rather disappointing.

This gives an inkling that the upcoming Nokia device will indeed be just another budget smartphone with a nomenclature. This could be simply to make the devices’ names appear simpler as the numeric name trend seen on the Nokia smartphones seems confusing.

Just to clear the air, other details on the alleged Nokia G10 still remain unknown. We also don’t know when the device (along with possible more devices) will make its entry.

We will keep you posted. So, stay tuned!