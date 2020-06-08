comscore Nokia is preparing an inexpensive 5G phone with MediaTek | BGR India
Nokia is preparing an inexpensive 5G smartphone with MediaTek chipset

Nokia's upcoming 5G smartphone might use MediaTek Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 820 chipset.

  Published: June 8, 2020 5:54 PM IST
Nokia 6.1 Plus chin intext

Although many brands have released many 5G phones, HMD Global has only one 5G smartphone under the label, the Nokia 8.3 5G. This model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and will be available for sale on the market for around €599 (around Rs. 51,000), which is quite a lot for a non-flagship smartphone. Now, it is reported that HMD Global is ambushing the development of a new low-cost 5G smartphone. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launched in India; First sale set for June 8

The company is showing great interest in this technology and will continue to introduce more devices that use it. According to NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global is developing a low-cost Nokia 5G phone. It will be built on the MediaTek Dimensity 800 series single-chip system. However, no specific SoC was mentioned, so it could either feature the Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 820 chipset. Also Read - Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company posts teaser on Twitter

Nokia 5G Phone: What to expect

It is not yet known exactly what the phone will be like. However, it is reported that it may only be available from next year. Nokia is likely to release this smartphone with a Dimensity series processor in the first half of 2021. That means there is still about 6 more months for HMD Global to prepare and release the device. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5310 listed on India site, HMD Global might skip Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 1.3

Moreover, the source says that the device will not be a part of the Nokia 7.3 series smartphones. And there are several reasons for that. The Nokia 7.3 series smartphones have previously been announced to use chipsets only developed by Qualcomm. Thus, it is likely that Nokia’s upcoming MediaTek chipset smartphone will be a completely new product lineup. About which no information is yet known.

In other news, a recent survey revealed that Indian consumers are willing to pay a premium of 15 percent for 5G services. 5G is still seen as the next generation of mobile telephony. Although, many companies have already introduced more one device with this connectivity feature for those looking for a phone with support for this new communication technology.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 8, 2020 5:54 PM IST

