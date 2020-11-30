comscore Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon | BGR India
Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon

Report reveals the Nokia laptop series has been certified by the BIS, which revealed that the laptops will be manufactured by Tongfang Limited in China.

Consumers associate Nokia mainly with smartphones. The company recently launched two new budget phones in the country. Besides smartphones, in the past, the company diversified in categories including laptops, tablets, among others. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

To recall, in the 1980s MikroMikko was a dedicated line of computers manufactured by Nokia Data sold until 1991. After a long break, some new reports suggest that the company is working on Nokia laptops which will be launching soon. Interestingly,  on November 27 a new series of Nokia laptops were certified in India. According to NokiaMob, the upcoming laptops will be by a Nokia brand licensee. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 review: One for “stock” Android fans only

The report reveals that the new Nokia laptop series has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The certification has revealed that the Nokia laptops will be manufactured by Tongfang Limited in China. The listing mentioned nine different models of the Nokia laptop with model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,399

Some reports suggest that the N in the model numbers indicates Nokia while i5 hints that the laptops will use Intel Core i5 processors and lastly, the number 10 could mean Microsoft Windows 10. The model numbers also reveal we could see five Nokia laptops with Intel Core i5 processors while the other four with Intel Core i3 processors.

To recall, back in 2009, Nokia announced the Nokia Booklet 3G, which is a mini laptop,  running on Microsoft Windows 7 and packing 3G support via SIM card,  and Nokia’s Ovi Maps service. The company claimed that the Nokia Booklet 3G could be able to offer up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Smartphone brands like Xiaomi entered the laptop space in India earlier this year with the launch of the Mi Notebooks. Some rumours also suggest that Realme is also working on laptops and they could be real soon. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Nokia laptops shape up and whether they will be able to attract Indian consumers.

  • Published Date: November 30, 2020 4:49 PM IST

