Nokia launches three new audio products: Check features

HMD Global has launched three new audio products. These include the Nokia E1200 wireless headphones, Nokia E3500 TWS, and Nokia E3200 true wireless earphones. The first product is basically a circumaural wireless headphone. It comes with 40mm headbands and the outer cover is built with anodized aluminium. The inner ear pads are coated with a soft PU leather. Also Read - Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

It offers support for Google Assistant and Siri, and sport a 500mAh lithium battery. The company claims that the new Nokia headphones will offer up to 40 hours of music playback. The charger will take up to 3 hours to charge it. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 10m range. It is available in Black, Red, and White color options. Also Read - OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7.30PM today in India: How to watch the event and what to expect

Watch: Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

The Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 offers support for Qualcomm aptX and Qualcomm cVc (Clear Voice Capture) tech. The device even has an Ambient mode, which can be activated using the buttons on the earbuds. It has a 10mm range and is IPX5 rated. The wireless earbuds even come with voice assistant support. Both the earbuds sport a 48mAh battery and the wireless charging case has a 360mAh battery. Nokia claims that users will get 7 hours of battery life with each earbud. In addition to this, the charging case will extend up to 25 hours of battery life. It supports Bluetooth 5.0connectivity too. Also Read - OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch; key software features detailed

The Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 comes with 6mm drivers and is IPX5 rated. It even has an Ambient mode and voice assistant support. Nokia has stuffed a 50mAh battery in each earbud. The charging case of these wireless earphones also come with a 360mAh. The brand is yet to reveal the prices of its latest audio products. But, the company is widely expected to sell the devices only in China and perhaps other Asian countries.